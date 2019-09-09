Polu Kai Services Awarded National Institutes Of Health Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polu Kai Services LLC, (www.polukaiservices.com), was named as an awardee of The Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Design Build Construction MACC. The value of the IDIQ is NTE $2 billion over eight years. The contract is slated to provide new, design-build construction, and/or renovation of various NIH-owned or leased offices, laboratories, medical centers, and other facilities at the world's largest research hospital, located in Bethesda, Maryland.

Mr. Sean P. Jensen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "PKS is bigger than any one person, we have consistently demonstrated it's a team effort. We put people first and partner with our vendors and clients to deliver great projects. That never quit attitude and commitment to success continues to take Polu Kai to new heights, Jensen continued "to be a veteran owned business, on this list with other top contractors in the construction federal marketplace, shows veteran businesses are quite capable of supporting large, complex government contracting programs. Our dedication and steadfast commitment to supporting our federal customers is job one. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and continued support of NIH's mission "To uncover new knowledge that will lead to better health for everyone."

About Polu Kai Services (PKS)

Founded in May 2002, PKS is an Award Winning, Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business. PKS is a multi-disciplinary firm with capabilities in AE Design/Build, Construction, Field Engineering, Construction Management Services, Environmental Services, and Professional Services. PKS has a strong team of qualified, licensed, and experienced professionals operating throughout North America and overseas.

