PolyAI launches direct integration with Epic, with PDS Health among the first to deploy at scale

New integration means no middleware, lower latency, and AI agents built to suit any enterprise's unique workflows

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the Agentic Dialog Platform for building the conversational enterprise, today announced its direct integration with Epic, available through the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom. Among the first organizations to deploy the integration is PDS Health®, which is using PolyAI across more than 1,100 dental and medical offices to streamline patient communications through AI-powered appointment scheduling and support.

Healthcare contact centers are ready for a new standard. Patients expect fast, accurate answers at any hour, and AI helps make that possible without adding headcount. Scheduling, refill requests, and routine inquiries can now be handled instantly, freeing clinical teams to focus on the work that matters most.

PolyAI's dialog agents handle these conversations with speed and ease, resolving appointments, pharmacy refills, FAQs, and more quickly, accurately, and across more than 75 languages. Already managing more than 5 million healthcare interactions each year, PolyAI now connects directly to each health system's Epic instance: no middleware, no workarounds.

"In healthcare, every second of hold time means a patient isn't getting the help they need," said Nikola Mrkšić, Co-founder and CEO of PolyAI. "With integrations that adapt to each health system's unique Epic configuration, our Agentic Dialog Platform helps organizations reach more patients and dedicate more time to their care."

Used by PDS Health across 1,100 locations

PDS Health, one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare support organizations with more than 1,100 dental and medical practices nationwide, is among the first healthcare organizations to implement PolyAI's Epic integration. The implementation enables patients to confirm and reschedule appointments, verify information, receive answers to common questions, and seamlessly transition to team members when additional support is needed through Epic In-basket routing.

The appointment rescheduling workflow launched in June 2026 and completed its first production reschedule within days, demonstrating real-time scheduling across PDS Health's network of practices.

"Our goal is to make every patient interaction as seamless and efficient as possible while giving our clinicians and support teams more time to focus on patient care," said David Baker, Chief Information and Digital Officer at PDS Health. "PolyAI's integration with Epic fits naturally into our existing workflows, allowing patients to confirm or reschedule appointments and receive answers to routine questions without waiting on hold. By automating these routine interactions, we can improve the patient experience while helping our teams work more efficiently."

Direct connection boosts speed, troubleshooting, and alignment

PolyAI's connection to Epic provides several advantages for healthcare organizations:

Faster, more natural-feeling conversations: Direct connection reduces latency and delivers conversations that feel seamless to patients.

Direct connection reduces latency and delivers conversations that feel seamless to patients. Transparent troubleshooting : Eliminating middleware dramatically reduces resolution time and gives IT & operations teams clear line of sight into how to fix issues.

: Eliminating middleware dramatically reduces resolution time and gives IT & operations teams clear line of sight into how to fix issues. Aligned workflows: Every health system runs Epic differently. PolyAI adapts to each organization's specific setup rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all configuration.

Better for patients, not just operations

The results reach patients directly. PolyAI's dialog agents expand access by handling unlimited contact volume and filling appointment slots that would otherwise go unused. They also serve patients in their preferred languages, removing barriers to care for multilingual and underserved communities. At the same time, staff gain back capacity to handle higher-level patient needs.

Healthcare organizations using PolyAI have generated more than $120 million in revenue opportunities, increased patient satisfaction scores by 15 points, and reduced average call wait times by 88%.

Learn more about PolyAI's solutions for healthcare companies and find PolyAI in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is the Agentic Dialog Platform for building the conversational enterprise, used to build, run, govern, and improve dialog agents at scale. Proven on more than a billion conversations and powered by our proprietary model Dialog-RSN-1, our agents are built for complexity, open at every layer, and sovereign by design. We serve hundreds of enterprises across 75 languages and 25 countries, including Metro Bank, Marriott, PG&E, and UniCredit.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

Note: Epic® is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE PolyAI