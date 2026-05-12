PolyAI accelerates global momentum with senior leadership hires and expansion to Canada

Senior leaders from Cohere, Spotify, Google, and Shopify join Europe's fastest-growing enterprise AI company as it opens new tech hub in Toronto

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the leader in agentic AI for customer experience, today announced a wave of executive appointments and the opening of a new technology hub in Canada. The hires span engineering, marketing, and partnerships, strengthening PolyAI's bench as it scales to meet skyrocketing global demand for its platform.

These moves build on PolyAI's explosive momentum, including its recent Series D bringing its total funding over $200M and the Financial Times ranking it the fastest-growing AI company in Europe. PolyAI now partners with more than 200 enterprise customers, with thousands of live deployments across over 75 languages and 25 countries.

"Enterprises are looking for AI that can handle complex organizational challenges and build the level of trust that their customers deserve. We've helped solve these problems since before agentic AI was a market category, deploying at scale in regulated industries while others were still figuring out the basics," said Nikola Mrkšić, Co-Founder and CEO of PolyAI. "That foundation is why demand for our platform continues to boom, and these hires and this expansion will help us meet it."

Helen Greul appointed Senior Vice President, Product Engineering

Helen Greul will lead product engineering as PolyAI scales its platform and deepens its extensibility for builders.

Helen brings more than 15 years of experience turning complex, real-world problems into scalable systems that engineering teams can build on and enterprise customers can rely on. Most recently, she led engineering at Multiverse, where she scaled AI-driven learning products for global enterprises. Before that, she spent several years at Spotify, where she shaped developer tooling and played a central role in building the podcasts platform.

Morgan Norman appointed Chief Marketing Officer

Morgan Norman will drive PolyAI's brand and go-to-market strategy as the company extends its leadership position in agentic AI for customer experience.

Now a four-time CMO, Morgan brings a proven track record as senior marketing leader at some of the most respected names in enterprise software, including Microsoft, Zuora, NetSuite, Cohere, and DialPad. He is known for building bold, competitive marketing that cuts through crowded markets.

Paul Asoyan appointed VP, Strategic Alliances & Business Development

Paul Asoyan will lead PolyAI's global partnership teams, building scalable ecosystems that accelerate platform adoption across enterprise customers and ISVs.

Paul brings more than 13 years at Google, where he was one of the founding members of Google Cloud, building its partner ecosystem from scratch across technology and services partners, and directing joint go-to-market strategy with GSIs, SIs, MSPs, private equity and ISVs. Paul also served as Director of Partnerships at Gong, where he and his team identified, enabled, and grew strategic partners for one of enterprise software's fastest-scaling companies.

PolyAI opens Toronto tech hub & appoints Danielle Waknine VP, GTM Vertical Expansion

Alongside these executive appointments, PolyAI today announced the opening of a new technology hub in Toronto, marking the company's first dedicated presence in Canada. The Canadian team will focus on agent design, AI deployments, and business development, with approximately 20 employees expected to be in place by the end of Q2 2026.

Danielle Waknine joins PolyAI's Canadian operations with a focus on spearheading PolyAI's expansion into new verticals, building and leading the go-to-market strategy across sales-led, partner-led, and product-led motions. She brings deep experience building GTM motions from the ground up, most recently at Shopify, where she scaled the B2B vertical from zero to $100M in under a year.

"Toronto is one of the world's great AI talent hubs, making it a natural fit for our continued growth," said Shawn Wen, Co-Founder and CTO of PolyAI. "On top of that, we're seeing incredible demand for our platform across North America, and being in Toronto means we can work even more closely with our clients on the complex, high-stakes customer interactions that define their businesses."

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

SOURCE PolyAI