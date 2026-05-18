Powered by a model purpose-built for dialog & proven on a billion conversations, PolyAI's platform delivers agents in minutes for complex deployments at any scale

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the Agentic Dialog Platform for building the conversational enterprise, today opened its platform to every builder. Free for the first two months, the technology powering the world's most demanding customer conversations across 75 languages and 25 countries is now available to any team with an idea and an email address.

PolyAI opens its Agentic Dialog Platform, making the tech behind complex conversations for hundreds of enterprises available to every builder Speed Speed

For the first time, anyone can build a production-ready dialog agent in under ten minutes and deploy it on the same platform, models, and infrastructure powering complex dialog systems for Marriott, Foot Locker, PG&E, Caesars Entertainment, UniCredit, and more.

"Everyone wants to move at the speed of thought right now: writing code, shipping products, using AI to do in minutes what used to take days," said Nikola Mrkšić, Co-founder and CEO of PolyAI. "But dialog with complexity, the kind where an agent must participate in a real, high-stakes conversation and actually deliver a resolution, is a problem that hasn't been cracked at scale. That's exactly what we've spent a decade solving with the world's best brands, and today we're opening it up to every builder."

Proven on the hardest enterprise use cases

A patient going through screening before a critical medical appointment. A homeowner calling about a gas leak. A cardholder figuring out why their must-have purchase was declined. The Agentic Dialog Platform was built for exactly these conversations: high-complexity, mission-critical, and impossible to hand off to generic models.

Today, it powers the world's most demanding customer interactions. It's used by FedEx across 20+ countries, by UniCredit to improve NPS by 14 points, and by hundreds of hotels and casinos so they never miss a call. More than 3,000 restaurants, including Fogo de Chão, which uses it to achieve a 95% guest satisfaction score, run on the Agentic Dialog Platform to show up as the best version of themselves in every interaction. The platform's largest deployments do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees per enterprise.

To make that level of performance accessible to any team, PolyAI is opening its platform to the world with tools for shipping production-grade agents:

Poly Agent Builder: natural language in, production-ready agent out. Describe your business needs and Agent Builder configures the agent, knowledge base, and conversation tracks and guardrails automatically in minutes, drawing on knowledge distilled from hundreds of enterprise deployments. From there: test it live, analyze call data, and refine through an ongoing dialog with the platform until every conversation is exactly right.

natural language in, production-ready agent out. Describe your business needs and Agent Builder configures the agent, knowledge base, and conversation tracks and guardrails automatically in minutes, drawing on knowledge distilled from hundreds of enterprise deployments. From there: test it live, analyze call data, and refine through an ongoing dialog with the platform until every conversation is exactly right. Agent Development Kit (ADK): With self-serve API keys, native integrations, and full CLI support, the ADK lets developers ship dialog agents the same way they ship everything else. Build in your own IDE, use a coding assistant like Claude, version it with Git, and deploy from your terminal.

With self-serve API keys, native integrations, and full CLI support, the ADK lets developers ship dialog agents the same way they ship everything else. Build in your own IDE, use a coding assistant like Claude, version it with Git, and deploy from your terminal. Shareable testing: Every agent ships with a zero-setup test environment to interact with live across channels. Get stakeholder buy-in and validate behavior before anything goes to production.

Built on a model that learned dialog from a billion real conversations

Most AI platforms were designed for chat and adapted for voice later. They generate responses but struggle to hold context across turns, can't navigate ambiguity in real time, and lack enterprise tool use to resolve outcomes without a human in the loop.

Raven is different: PolyAI's proprietary dialog model was trained end-to-end on more than a billion enterprise conversations, with the agent harness built into the training environment from day one.

"Most models treat dialog as an afterthought, with prompts layered on top after the fact. With Raven, agent behavior is in the weights, not bolted on through prompts that drift under pressure," said Shawn Wen, Co-founder and CTO of PolyAI. "We built the best default for dialog, then made the platform open to every model an enterprise builder might need."

Builders can deploy Raven as their default or bring in GPT-5, Claude, Gemini, and others, because no single model fits every enterprise use case, language, or regulatory requirement.

Open for anyone to build at the speed of thought

Starting today, any team can access the Agentic Dialog Platform, free for the first two months.

CX, ops, and product teams: Build with Agent Builder in your own words.

Build with Agent Builder in your own words. Developers: Build with the ADK. Your stack, your workflow, your tools.

To get started, go to poly.ai.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is the Agentic Dialog Platform for building the conversational enterprise, used to build, run, govern, and improve dialog agents at scale. Powered by Raven, a proprietary dialog model trained on more than a billion enterprise conversations, PolyAI agents are built for complexity, open at every layer, and sovereign by design. PolyAI serves hundreds of enterprises across 75 languages and 25 countries, including Metro Bank, Marriott, PG&E, and UniCredit.

SOURCE PolyAI