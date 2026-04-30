PolyAI Selects Kong to Scale its API Infrastructure and Accelerate AI Innovation

Kong's unified API and AI platform to help enable PolyAI to standardize, secure, and rapidly

scale its enterprise agentic AI platform for developers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced that PolyAI, a premier provider of enterprise conversational AI, has selected Kong to help scale and unify its API infrastructure. This strategic collaboration empowers PolyAI to elevate its developer experience, introduce new API-driven capabilities, and build the foundation for agentic AI workflows.

With Kong Konnect, the unified API and AI platform, PolyAI has enabled a more robust customer developer experience and equipped engineering teams to take greater ownership of their services while maintaining stronger observability and governance. More than 200 enterprise customers use PolyAI's Agent Studio to deploy AI agents that manage complex conversations across languages, channels, and markets at global scale, helping them improve customer experience, reduce operational costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

"As PolyAI scales to meet massive demand for enterprise-grade agentic AI, Kong gives us the infrastructure to leapfrog traditional development," said Shawn Wen, CTO and Co-Founder at PolyAI. "This partnership helps us ship our agentic workflows and put the power of enterprise conversational AI directly into the hands of developers worldwide."

With self-service onboarding, API key generation, documentation, and analytics through Kong Konnect, PolyAI will offer a richer developer experience, both internally and for customers adopting its APIs. These enhancements, combined with new access to deeper CI/CD integration and automation, streamline API delivery and simplify day-to-day operations.

Kong Konnect also gives PolyAI the ability to track usage, implement tiered pricing models, and support API monetization, helping the company unlock new revenue streams. This better positions PolyAI to deliver richer, data-driven APIs that enhance customer experiences and enable seamless partner integrations.

"APIs are foundational to how modern enterprises operate and PolyAI needed to not only scale their APIs, but effectively manage them. With Kong, they have moved from a more fragmented infrastructure to a unified platform capable of handling over a trillion API calls and AI requests each day with the performance and governance a scaling business requires," said Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder at Kong. "Together, we share a vision for the next phase of innovation—where agentic workflows in conversational AI aren't experimental, but operational, secure, and deeply connected to the systems that power the business."

Kong Konnect

Kong Konnect is the only unified API and AI platform for enterprises to build, run, discover and govern APIs, LLMs, events, and microservices – all from a single, globally distributed control plane – that enables organizations to be ready for the agentic AI era.

To learn more about Kong Konnect, visit: https://konghq.com/products/kong-konnect .

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

SOURCE Kong Inc.