PolyAI unveils The CX 100 for 2026: One hundred leaders building the future of customer experience

Annual list celebrates innovators transforming how brands serve their customers

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the leader in agentic AI for customer experience, today announced the 2026 CX 100 , recognizing one hundred leaders revolutionizing customer experience across industries.

Now in its fourth year, the CX 100 celebrates innovators setting a new standard for how organizations serve, support, and connect with their customers. The 2026 honorees have paired bold ideas with practical innovation to create more meaningful, memorable experiences.

PolyAI evaluated nominees based on their impact across three key areas: designing exceptional customer journeys, building customer-first cultures, and using technology to deliver outstanding service.

Honorees represent global brands and breakout innovators

This year's CX 100 spans a wide range of industries and geographies. Honorees include leaders from global enterprises including Visa, Citi, Hyundai, and Mattel, alongside national brands such as BECU, Tesco, Nationwide Building Society, and Vanguard. Breakout innovators include executives from Bridgepointe, Telarus, Quick Quack, AmpliX, and more.

"Each year, the CX 100 reminds us just how creative and ambitious the leaders in the industry really are," said Nikola Mrkšić, co-founder and CEO of PolyAI. "This year's list includes people we've had the privilege to work with directly, as well as innovators whose work we've followed and learned from over the years. Together, they represent the best of CX today: new ideas, empowered teams, and experiences that put customers first."

Meet the 2026 CX 100 honorees

To learn more about the 2026 CX 100 and explore the full list of honorees, visit PolyAI's site .

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

Media contact: Mike Tague, [email protected]

SOURCE PolyAI Limited