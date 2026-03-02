PolyAI wins Best Customer Service Solution at the 2026 Stevie Awards

Additional honors from Inc. and The Sunday Times underscore accelerating momentum and best-in-class customer outcomes

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the leader in enterprise-grade agentic AI for customer experience, has kicked off its fiscal year earning top industry honors for the measurable results it delivers for its customers.

Most recently, PolyAI earned the Gold Stevie Award for Best Customer Support Solution. The Stevie Awards are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Judges selected PolyAI as the winner for its proven success helping enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale.

PolyAI's award-winning Agent Studio platform enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that manage complex conversations across languages, channels, and markets. According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, PolyAI customers achieve a 391% return on investment.

PolyAI also took home the trophy for Best AI Implementation in Inc.'s Best in Business Awards. Selected by Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, the Best in Business awards honor companies that deliver proven results, strong leadership, and meaningful contributions to their industries.

In addition, PolyAI earned the #12 spot on The Sunday Times 100 Tech rankings, highlighting the company's rapid growth and expanding influence. Chosen by the UK's newspaper of record, the list ranks the nation's fastest-growing private tech companies based on three-year revenue growth.

"In 2025 alone, our AI agents handled the equivalent of 151 years of customer calls. That's a powerful reflection of the trust our enterprise clients place in our technology," said Michelle Schroeder, Chief Marketing Officer at PolyAI. "These recognitions underscore the momentum we're building through increasing adoption, technological advancements, and the real-world outcomes our customers achieve every day."

PolyAI now works with more than 200 enterprise customers across 25+ countries and 45+ languages, helping them improve CX, reduce operational costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities at scale. Visit poly.ai to learn more.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

