Gordon Ramsay applies his no-nonsense standards to customer service in PolyAI campaign

The campaign marks a major brand moment for PolyAI as it accelerates expansion in the United States and deepens its position as the category leader in enterprise conversational AI. Best known for delivering fluent, lifelike voice agents that handle full customer conversations end-to-end, PolyAI works with more than 100 enterprises across industries, including Gordon Ramsay's own hospitality group, financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, and insurance. Customers include brands such as Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, UniCredit, and Foot Locker.

The campaign stars Ramsay in a dramatized scenario familiar to anyone who has battled with outdated, broken customer service. In the film, Ramsay attempts to make a restaurant booking through a legacy traditional, menu-driven phone system, only to encounter confusion, delays, and frustration. The contrast is stark when he switches to a PolyAI-powered voice agent, which responds instantly, understands context, and completes the task with speed and fluency.

The campaign highlights PolyAI's core promise: enterprise-grade voice AI that actually listens and gets the job done. As Gordon says in the campaign: "Finally, someone who f****** listens."

"Gordon embodies the standards we hold ourselves to at PolyAI: precision, performance, and zero tolerance for things that don't work," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and Co-Founder of PolyAI. "He's not just the face of this campaign, but a businessperson who believes in what we're building. As enterprises increasingly compete on customer experience, our goal is to make every conversation feel effortless, human, and genuinely helpful."

Ramsay's involvement reflects his personal belief in the technology and a commitment to the company's success.

PolyAI's proprietary technology enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that manage complex conversations across languages, channels, and markets. Today, it supports more than 2,000 live deployments across 45+ languages in over 25 countries. The company's agentic AI now does the work of 1,000+ full-time employees at multiple enterprises, and according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, PolyAI customers achieve a 391% return on investment.

With more than $200 million in total funding from investors including NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm), Georgian, Hedosophia, Khosla Ventures, and others, PolyAI is continuing to invest heavily in its Agent Studio platform and go-to-market expansion, particularly in North America.

The campaign will roll out globally across video, digital, social, and out-of-home placements beginning in February 2026.

For more information and to watch the campaign video, visit PolyAI's website.

Media Contact: Mike Tague, [email protected]

SOURCE PolyAI