Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market size is set to grow by USD 7.68 billion from 2023-2027, high market growth potential in APAC boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyester staple fiber (psf) market size is estimated to grow by USD 7681.36 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. The PSF market in China has experienced significant growth due to increasing exports and urbanization. Key drivers include rising per capita income and infrastructure projects. PSF is used in various sectors like fashion, home furnishings, and nonwovens. Sustainable recycled polyester fibers are gaining popularity. Other applications include medical, filtration, and packaging industries. Flammability concerns are addressed through smart textiles and eco-intelligent polyesters. PSF is made from PET and PCDT polyester, with spinning and non-woven weaving processes used for production. Cotton alternatives in sportswear and activewear are also significant markets.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7681.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atulit Impex Pvt. Ltd., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Eastman Chemical Co., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Green Group SA, Huvis Corp., Indorama Corp., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd., Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai Vico Industrial Co. Ltd., Stein Fibers Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Vishal Poly Fibres Pvt. Ltd., VNPOLYFIBER, XINDA Corp., and Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co. Ltd.

This polyester staple fiber (psf) market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Solid, Hollow) Application (Apparel, Home furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) market encompasses a wide range of applications, including sustainability-focused sectors like fashion and home furnishings. PSF's durability and cost efficiency make it a preferred choice for various industries. In the fashion industry, PSF is used in water-resistant jackets and quilted garments, often coated with polyurethane or silicon for added water resistance. The home furnishings sector utilizes PSF in upholstery and textiles. Beyond textiles, PSF finds applications in infrastructure projects as polyester geotextiles, in the medical sector for nonwoven applications, hygiene products, filters, and chemicals. In the packaging materials sector, PSF is used in PET bottles and as an alternative to natural fibers. Recycled polyester fibers are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature. The PCDT polyester segment and polyester filament yarn are used in the automotive industry, while Eco Intelligent Polyester is used in smart textiles with conductive and solid segment properties. PSF is also used in the production of hollow segment fibers, which introduce insulating properties by trapping air. This technology is used in the manufacturing of synthetic artificial fibers like Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Mono Ethylene Glycol. Despite its benefits, concerns regarding flammability and the use of purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol in PSF production remain. Antibacterial qualities, odor protection, and disease protection are added advantages of PSF in sportswear and activewear.

The Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) market experienced significant growth in the APAC region in 2022, with China, Japan, and South Korea being key contributors. China, the world's largest producer and consumer of PSF, exports large quantities of clothing, curtains, and bedding globally. Eco-Intelligent Polyester, a type of PSF, is gaining popularity due to its sustainability and cost efficiency. The spinning process transforms Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) into PSF, which is then used in non-woven weaving, polyester spun yarn, and various applications. Cotton and synthetic fibers like PSF are used in sportswear and activewear, offering antibacterial qualities, odor protection, and disease protection. Recycled PSF is produced from consumer PET bottles, contributing to sustainability efforts. The fashion industry and home furnishings sector are major consumers, along with infrastructure projects, medical sector, and nonwoven applications. PSF is also used in hygiene products, filters, chemicals, and packaging materials. The middle class population's urbanization drives the demand for hygienic and durable polyester textiles.

The textile industry's shift towards sustainability drives the demand for eco-friendly PSF. Companies produce PSF using recycled PET bottles, reducing waste and environmental impact. Key components include purified terephthalic acid, mono ethylene glycol, and polyethylene terephthalate. PSF is used in various sectors like sportswear, activewear, and nonwovens for hygiene, filtration, and geotextiles. Urbanization and middle class population growth fuel market expansion. PSF offers sustainability, durability, and cost efficiency.

The PSF market experiences volatility due to raw material and energy price fluctuations, particularly crude oil-based feedstock. Hedging tools like ethane, propane, benzene, and natural gas mitigation are used to manage risks. Key sectors include textiles, home furnishings, infrastructure, medical, and nonwovens. PSF is used in PET bottles, geotextiles, and various applications, addressing sustainability, durability, and cost efficiency concerns. Players focus on recycled polyester fibers, addressing fashion industry, urbanization, and middle class population growth.

The Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) market is a significant segment of the global synthetic fiber industry. PSF is derived from Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG), which are petrochemical products. The production process includes spinning PSF into Polyester Spun Yarn, which is then used for various applications. In the fashion industry and activewear sector, PSF is widely used due to its durability, cost efficiency, and antibacterial qualities, providing odor protection and disease protection. Recycled PSF fibers are also gaining popularity for their sustainability and eco-friendliness. Beyond fashion, PSF finds applications in home furnishings, infrastructure projects, and the medical sector. In the home furnishings sector, PSF is used for non-woven weaving and geotextiles. In infrastructure projects, PSF is used for road construction and civil engineering applications. In the medical sector, PSF is used for surgical sutures and medical textiles. Overall, the PSF market is driven by its versatility, durability, and cost efficiency, making it a preferred choice for various industries.

The Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) market plays a significant role in the textile industry. Petroleum-based Polyester fibers, produced through polymerization, are the primary component of PSF. These fibers are known for their durability, wrinkle resistance, and low moisture absorption. The production process involves extrusion, spinning, and staple fiber production. Polyester staple fibers are used extensively in various applications, including clothing, upholstery, and industrial applications. The recycled PSF market is gaining popularity due to increasing environmental concerns. The market is driven by factors such as growing demand for synthetic fibers, technological advancements, and cost-effectiveness. The global PSF market is segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. Major end-use industries include automotive, construction, and apparel. The market is competitive, with key players including Invista, Toray Industries, and Daicel Corporation. The future outlook for the PSF market is positive, with increasing demand and technological advancements expected to drive growth.

