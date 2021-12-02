Polyethylene Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% by 2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities & New Product Launches |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyethylene packaging market share growth by the HDPE segment will be significant for revenue generation. The major advantage of HDPE is its ability to be recycled. The high recycling capabilities of HDPE packaging products make the resin attractive for the manufacture of many plastic products used in the packaging industry. The polyethylene packaging market is expected to increase by 14132.89 th tons, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for HDPE bottles & growth in demand for sustainable packaging solutions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the volatility in raw material prices will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The polyethylene packaging market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alpha Group, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

  • Alpha Group - The company offers polyethylene packaging products such as PET bottles.
  • Amcor Plc - The company offers polyethylene packaging products such as plastic bottles and jars.
  • Berry Global Group Inc - The company offers polyethylene packaging products such as flexible and rigid packaging.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the polyethylene packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into HDPE and LDPE.
  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Polyethylene Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

14132.89 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.59

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alpha Group, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

