Polyethylene (PE) foam market size to grow by USD 2,519.85 million from 2022 to 2027: Strong demand from the automotive industry will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Polyethylene (PE) foam market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Foam Industry, JSP Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc among others

: 15+, Including All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Foam Industry, JSP Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (packaging, automotive, building and construction, footwear, and others), type (XLPE foam and non-XLPE foam), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The polyethylene (pe) foam market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the polyethylene (PE) foam market was valued at USD 5,868.13 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,341.29 million. The polyethylene (pe) foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,519.85 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.16% according to Technavio.

Polyethylene (PE) foam market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Polyethylene (PE) foam market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

FoamPartner Switzerland AG: The company offers polyethylene foam systems for selected indoor and outdoor areas of use as well as in special automotive applications.

The company offers polyethylene foam systems for selected indoor and outdoor areas of use as well as in special automotive applications. Hira Industries LLC: The company offers aero foam XLPE polyolefin insulation tubes use for hot water and cold water pipe insulation.

The company offers aero foam XLPE polyolefin insulation tubes use for hot water and cold water pipe insulation. INOAC Corp: The company offers polyethylene foam which is used as a shock absorber for transporting automotive parts.

Polyethylene (PE) foam market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand from emerging economies

Increasing use of PE foam insulation in the construction industry

Strong demand from the automotive industry

KEY Challenges –

Volatility in raw material prices

Lack of awareness of eco-friendly products

Environmental hazards of PE production and application

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this polyethylene (PE) foam market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyethylene (PE) foam market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polyethylene (PE) foam market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polyethylene (PE) foam market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethylene (PE) foam market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Polystyrene (PS) market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The polystyrene (PS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,591.25 million. The increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as Fluctuating crude oil prices may impede the market growth.

Polyimide Film Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The polyimide film market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,296.7 million. The growth in the automotive sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of polyimide films may impede the market growth.

Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,519.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Foam Industry, JSP Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyethylene (PE) foam market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polyethylene (PE) foam market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on XLPE foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on XLPE foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Non-XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Non-XLPE foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Non-XLPE foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Non-XLPE foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 All Foam Products Co.

Exhibit 120: All Foam Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: All Foam Products Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: All Foam Products Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 123: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Armacell International SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

12.5 Clark Foam Products Corp.

Exhibit 128: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Dafa AS

Exhibit 131: Dafa AS - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dafa AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Dafa AS - Key offerings

12.7 FoamPartner Switzerland AG

Exhibit 134: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Key offerings

12.8 Hira Industries LLC

Exhibit 137: Hira Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hira Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hira Industries LLC - Key offerings

12.9 INOAC Corp.

Exhibit 140: INOAC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: INOAC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: INOAC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Johnson Foam Industry

Exhibit 143: Johnson Foam Industry - Overview



Exhibit 144: Johnson Foam Industry - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Johnson Foam Industry - Key offerings

12.11 JSP Corp.

Exhibit 146: JSP Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: JSP Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: JSP Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: JSP Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 150: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Orlando Products Inc.

Exhibit 154: Orlando Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Orlando Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Orlando Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Palziv Inc.

Exhibit 157: Palziv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Palziv Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Palziv Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Pregis LLC

Exhibit 160: Pregis LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pregis LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pregis LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Wisconsin Foam Products

Exhibit 163: Wisconsin Foam Products - Overview



Exhibit 164: Wisconsin Foam Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Wisconsin Foam Products - Key offerings

12.17 Zotefoams Plc

Exhibit 166: Zotefoams Plc - Overview



Exhibit 167: Zotefoams Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Zotefoams Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Zotefoams Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio