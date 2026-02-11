Polygon, Ethena, and Nethermind Join the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as Institutional Ethereum Takes Shape

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance today announced that Polygon Labs, Ethena, and Nethermind have joined the Alliance as members, reflecting the consolidation of Ethereum's institutional infrastructure across payments, financial primitives, and protocol engineering.

The EEA is the institutional coordination layer for Ethereum - the neutral table where enterprises, infrastructure providers, and protocol teams align on how Ethereum is used in regulated, large-scale environments. With IPR, NDA, and antitrust protections in place, the Alliance enables coordination that cannot happen elsewhere.

"Ethereum's institutional stack is being built by the teams in this room. These aren't companies experimenting with blockchain. They're building the infrastructure institutions will run on. The EEA is where that work gets connected to enterprise requirements—without the commercial conflicts that slow everything else down." — Redwan Meslem, Executive Director, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Polygon: Building Global Payment Rails

Polygon Labs recently announced definitive agreements to acquire Coinme and Sequence for more than $250 million, expanding its footprint in regulated stablecoin payments and onchain financial services. Together with Polygon, these capabilities form the Open Money Stack, an integrated set of services and technologies designed to move money instantly, reliably, and compliantly between traditional financial systems and onchain rails.

"Polygon processed more than $7 billion in stablecoin payments in one month. That level of volume reflects real payment infrastructure in use today. Joining the EEA enables us to partner with enterprises on global settlement, merchant access, and compliant rails." — Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs

Polygon Chain processed more than $7 billion in peer to peer stablecoin volume in November 2025 alone and supports major institutional deployments, including BlackRock's BUIDL fund. As a member of the EEA, Polygon will contribute to discussions on payments infrastructure and institutional adoption.

Nethermind: Securing Ethereum's Execution Layer

Nethermind is a protocol engineering and research team that builds and maintains execution-layer infrastructure and security tooling used to run Ethereum in production. Our work focuses on the institutional requirements that determine whether systems can be deployed safely at scale, including performance under load, upgrade readiness, and verifiable security.

Within the EEA, Nethermind strengthens technical working groups with implementation expertise across protocol engineering and security analysis, helping members move from enterprise requirements to reliable, testable deployments.

"Enterprises need implementation partners who understand protocol-level risk, performance constraints, and upgrade reality. Nethermind brings execution engineering and security depth to the EEA, helping members ship reliable Ethereum deployments." — Nitin Gaur, Head of Institutional Financial Products, Nethermind

Ethena: Scaling DeFi-Native Financial Infrastructure

Ethena's USDe became the fastest digital dollar asset in history to reach $10 billion in total value locked, achieving that milestone in 500 days. The protocol's synthetic dollar approach offers an alternative to traditional fiat-backed stablecoins, with applications spanning treasury management and reward strategies. Ethena's membership in the EEA supports its engagement with institutional stakeholders navigating onchain financial infrastructure.

"USDe reached $10 billion faster than any stablecoin in history because institutions want rewards and transparency. The EEA gives us a seat at the table with the enterprises exploring how DeFi-native instruments fit into regulated workflows." — Miguel de Sousa, Marketing Lead, Ethena

About the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is a member-led industry organization and the institutional coordination layer for Ethereum. The Alliance brings together enterprises, technology providers, and institutions to enable peer collaboration, surface requirements, and connect with the Ethereum open-source community - with governance protections that make coordination safe.

About Polygon

Polygon Labs is a global blockchain payments company building and operating infrastructure to move money instantly, reliably, and at internet scale, with the mission to move all money onchain. It is building the Polygon Open Money Stack, an open and integrated stack of services and technologies to instantly and reliably move money anywhere, and put it to work. Its infrastructure has facilitated trillions of dollars in onchain value transfer and supported millions of transactions daily for some of the globe's largest banks, fintechs, enterprises, and consumer applications.

About Ethena

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that provides a crypto-native solution for money, USDe, alongside a globally accessible dollar savings asset, sUSDe.

Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, provides the crypto-native, scalable solution for money achieved by delta-hedging Bitcoin, Ethereum and other governance-approved spot assets using perpetual and deliverable futures contracts, as well as holding liquid stables such as USDC and USDT.

USDe is fully-backed (subject to the discussion in the Risks section regarding events potentially resulting in loss of backing) and free to compose throughout CeFi & DeFi.

About Nethermind

Nethermind builds and secures core Ethereum infrastructure.

They develop the Nethermind execution client, contribute to network upgrades, and deliver protocol-level work across rollups, zero-knowledge systems, and cross-chain architecture. Our security team audits smart contracts, ZK circuits, and off-chain components, with formal verification capabilities for critical systems.

They maintain deep expertise across the full stack—from client optimization to open-source tooling—backed by continuous contributions to Ethereum's evolution. As blockchain intersects with AI, we're developing hardware that anchors digital identity in verifiable biometrics with cryptographic privacy guarantees.

