Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market to Exceed 170 KT by 2031 Amid Growing Adoption of Biodegradable Plastics and Sustainable Materials, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, the polyhydroxyalkanoate market is witnessing strong growth, with volumes projected to increase from 49.04 kilotons in 2025 to 58.89 kilotons in 2026, reaching 170.14 kilotons by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 23.64%. This expansion is driven by the global shift away from conventional plastics, the implementation of stricter single-use plastic regulations, and increasing adoption in medical and specialty applications. Concurrently, advancements in fermentation technologies and the use of alternative feedstocks, such as waste oils, are supporting cost optimization and improving supply stability. While a limited number of established players continue to hold a significant market share, new entrants targeting production costs below USD 2/kg by 2028 are intensifying competition, even as ongoing supply constraints sustain premium pricing.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market Drivers and Key Trends

Plastic Restrictions Fueling Shift Toward PHA

Tighter regulations across regions are pushing companies to move away from traditional single-use plastics, creating strong demand for PHA as a compliant alternative. Its ability to meet compostability and marine-degradation standards gives it an edge over other bioplastics, making it a preferred choice for global packaging needs. As countries continue tightening rules, businesses are increasingly standardizing around PHA to stay compliant.

Sustainability Awareness in Consumer Goods

Growing concern around plastic pollution is influencing both brands and consumers, leading to the adoption of biodegradable alternatives in packaging and products. PHA is gaining traction due to its environmental credentials, especially in applications where performance and sustainability must go hand in hand. This is opening opportunities even in traditionally hard-to-replace plastic segments.

Increasing Use in Medical Applications

An aging population is boosting demand for advanced medical materials, with PHA emerging as a strong option due to its biocompatibility and ability to safely break down in the body. It is being increasingly explored for use in implants and medical devices, offering advantages such as eliminating the need for removal procedures and improving patient outcomes.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyhydroxyalkanoate-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Type

Monomer

Copolymer

Terpolymer

By Feedstock

Sugar / Molasses

Plant Oils & Fatty Acids

Waste Oils & Glycerol

Methane / CO₂

Agricultural & Food Waste

By Production Method

Bacterial Fermentation

Mixed Microbial Culture

Engineered Plants / Algae

By End-user Industry

Packaging

Agriculture

Biomedical

Other (Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Access Detailed Market Insights with Region-Specific and Japan-Focused Editions: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/polyhydroxyalkanoate-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Outlook:

Europe continues to lead the PHA landscape, supported by strict sustainability regulations and strong policy backing that encourage compostable and recyclable materials. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are actively promoting bioplastics, while well-established composting infrastructure makes it easier for industries to transition.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by regulatory shifts and rising environmental awareness. China and India are creating strong demand through policy measures, while Japan and South Korea are focusing more on high-value applications like medical-grade materials.

"Our analysis indicates that growth in the polyhydroxyalkanoate market is being shaped by regulatory shifts, evolving end-use demand, and gradual cost improvements, with momentum building steadily rather than uniformly across regions. The assessment draws on triangulated industry data and consistent validation frameworks, providing a balanced and dependable view for strategic decision-making." Says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

PHA Market Competitive Landscape:

The Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is shaped by a mix of established players and emerging innovators, including

Danimer Scientific - Focuses on large-scale PHA production and strong partnerships with packaging and consumer goods companies to drive commercial adoption.

- Focuses on large-scale PHA production and strong partnerships with packaging and consumer goods companies to drive commercial adoption. Kaneka Corporation - Leverages advanced R&D to develop high-performance biodegradable polymers, including applications in medical and specialty sectors.

- Leverages advanced R&D to develop high-performance biodegradable polymers, including applications in medical and specialty sectors. RWDC Industries - Expanding global production capacity and securing long-term supply agreements with major brands for sustainable materials.

- Expanding global production capacity and securing long-term supply agreements with major brands for sustainable materials. CJ Biomaterials, Inc . - Strengthening its market presence through strategic collaborations and innovation in next-generation PHA solutions.

. - Strengthening its market presence through strategic collaborations and innovation in next-generation PHA solutions. TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. - Focuses on niche applications and technology licensing to accelerate adoption of PHA across industries.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyhydroxyalkanoate-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited