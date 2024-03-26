Polyimide Film Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - PI Advanced Materials, DuPont, Kaneka, Toray Industries, and Ube Industries Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyimide Film Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the polyimide film market looks attractive with opportunities in the electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, medical, and mining and drilling industries. The global polyimide film market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from end use industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace, and increasing penetration of polyimide film due to its excellent chemical, thermal, and physical properties over wide temperature range as compared to substitute films.

Emerging trends include the introduction of colorless polyimide film and development of polyimide film for 5G communication, AI, and others. PI Advanced Materials, DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, Toray Industries, and Ube Industries are among the major suppliers of polyimide film.

In this market, electronics is the largest end use market, whereas flexible printed circuit is largest in application type.

Flexible printed circuits are expected to remain the largest application; they are also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to high demand for rigid-flex PCBs from telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics.

Demand for polyimide films in electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for consumer electronics devices, smart wearable, and growth in IoT and communication technology. The ability to provide lightweight package in electric insulation applications is also a contributing factor in the growth of polyimide film in electronics industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for flexible and superior quality films in various applications of electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors considering economic expansions in India and China.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global polyimide film market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application:

Flexible Printed Circuits

Specialty Fabricated Products

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Wire And Cable

Motor/Generator

By End Use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labeling

Other End Use Industries

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Polyimide film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyimide film market size by various segments, such as application and end use industry in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Polyimide film market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end use industry, and regions for the polyimide film market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyimide film market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies Profiled:

DuPont

PI Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Ube Industries

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Arakawa Chemicals Industries

Shinmax Technology Ltd.

FLEXcon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8s45c

