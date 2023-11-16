Polyimide Films & Tapes Market worth $1.8 billion USD by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyimide Films & Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Flexible solar panels, flexible solar displays, and flexible sensors are just a few examples of the new technologies in which polyimide films are finding new applications. The demand for polyimide films and tapes has surged due to these advances.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films & Tapes Market".

385 – Tables

57– Figures

323 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

"Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market."

Flexible printed circuits are widely used in the automotive and electronics industries. Thanks to the challenging nature of polyimide films, FPCs are dependable and robust enough to survive mechanical stress and environmental conditions. This toughness is especially useful in applications where the FPC may be twisted repeatedly or where the product is exposed to extreme conditions. Due to their wide operating temperature range, polyimide films can be used in high- and low-temperature situations. This characteristic is essential in applications where the FPC may encounter a wide range of operating circumstances.

"Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market."

Based on the end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyimide films are utilized as cable wraps and harness tapes to shield cables and electronics in challenging conditions. They ensure the durability and dependability of electrical systems by providing excellent resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion. Flexible heaters made from polyimide films can be found in heated blankets, medical equipment, and car seats, among other things. They are suited for these heating elements due to their outstanding thermal resistance and electrical insulation qualities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205319946

"Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest polyimide films and tapes market share."

The Asia Pacific region's polyimide films and tapes market had the largest share in 2022. Automotive, electrical, and aerospace industries are growing in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. There is high demand for consumer electronics products due to innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, thereby contributing to the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market in this region.

Market Players

The key market players identified in the report are PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DuPont (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), 3M Company (US), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Colorless Polyimide Films Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyimide-film-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyimide-film.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets