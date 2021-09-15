Polyimide Films and Tapes Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polyimide Films And Tapes Market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand from flexible displays and optoelectronics industries are one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market"

362 – Tables

59 – Figures

339 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyimide-film-market-205319946.html

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

Based on application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in automotive and electronics industries. Polyimide films and tapes are also the most preferred insulating material due to their low dielectric constant. The demand for flexible printed circuits is high as circuits have to be bent once or a few times during the package assembly or because they undergo continuous flexing as and when required. Manufacturing companies prefer polyimide films and tapes as a base material instead of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) films mainly due to their advantages, which include high processing temperature range and unrestricted solderability. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and medical.

Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high-temperature ranges and exposure to aggressive chemicals. They are increasingly being used by component manufacturers and equipment designers due to their design flexibility. As a result, the electronics industry is the largest consumer of polyimide films and tapes globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205319946

Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the polyimide films and tapes market

The polyimide films and tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share in 2020. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market in this region.

The key players in the polyimide films and tapes market include E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), 3M Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205319946

Related Reports:

Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colorless-polyimide-films-market-16252223.html

Electronic Films Market by Film Type (Non-Conductive and Conductive), Material Type (Polymer, ITO on Glass, ITO on Pet, and Metal Mesh), Application (Electronic Display, PCB, and Semiconductors), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-film-market-94537987.html





About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyimide-film-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyimide-film.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets