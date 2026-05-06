Polymath and Dalmore Group Partner to Advance Tokenized Capital Formation in the United States

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Polymath today announced a partnership with Dalmore Group, a leading U.S. licensed broker-dealer and experienced operator in online capital formation, as the company accelerates its U.S. growth strategy focused on enabling capital formation for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The collaboration supports Polymath's broader initiatives tied to a U.S. public market presence and expands access to compliant digital securities and tokenized real-world assets across the United States.

Image Courtesy of Polymath (CNW Group/Polymath Research Inc.)

By integrating Dalmore's regulatory framework, transaction management systems, and capital-raising expertise directly into the Polymath Capital Platform, the companies are creating a streamlined environment for compliant tokenized offerings.

This partnership represents a major step forward in the evolution of digital securities by bridging advanced tokenization technology with proven, large-scale broker-dealer capabilities.

Through this integration, issuers on the Polymath platform will gain access to a seamless, end-to-end capital formation engine, including issuer and investor onboarding, KYC/KYB verification, subscription processing, broker-dealer compliance review, investor communications, and post-close lifecycle management.

The companies are also advancing an API integration that enables real-time coordination between platforms, automating compliance signals, transaction workflows, and operational processes. According to Martin Halford, EO of Polymath:

"Tokenization without capital formation is incomplete. By embedding Dalmore's broker-dealer capabilities into our platform, with regulatory approval, we are enabling issuers to not only launch digital securities, but to do so within a fully compliant, scalable capital-raising framework."

"We've spent the last decade building the operating rails behind modern capital formation, onboarding over 1,000 issuers, supporting more than $4 billion in capital raised, and processing well over one million investment transactions," said Etan Butler, Chairman of Dalmore Group. "Through our BDOS architecture, we're now embedding that experience directly into platforms like Polymath so every issuer benefits from institutional-grade compliance, automation, and capital-raising efficiency from day one."

The partnership extends beyond primary issuance to support the full lifecycle of modern securities, including automation, investor management, and readiness for future secondary market integrations, subject to regulatory approvals.

Together, Polymath and Dalmore Group deliver a unified platform combining digital issuance technology, embedded broker-dealer compliance, scalable investor onboarding, and capital formation infrastructure.

The partnership supports Polymath's broader mission to modernize how growth-stage companies access capital in the United States.

Companies, fund sponsors, and capital markets participants seeking modern fundraising infrastructure can learn more about launching offerings through the Polymath Capital Platform at www.polymath.network.

About Polymath:

Polymath builds enterprise-grade infrastructure for the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of tokenized securities and real-world assets, enabling institutions to create and manage digital financial products across global markets.

About Dalmore Group:

Dalmore Group is a U.S. licensed broker-dealer providing regulatory infrastructure, transaction management, and capital formation solutions. Dalmore has onboarded over 1,000 issuers, supported more than $4 billion in capital raised, and processed well over one million investment transactions.

Dalmore Group LLC is a Member of FINRA/SIPC. https://brokercheck.finra.org/

Important Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering will be made only through definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and relate to, among other things, the benefits of the partnership with Dalmore Group, the future outlook for tokenization, including tokenization platforms, and the functionality of the Polymath Platform following the integration. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the parties to integrate the platforms as anticipated, market and regulatory conditions, and other risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE Polymath Research Inc.