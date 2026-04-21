Russell Young Partners with Polymath to Tokenize Iconic Autographed Pelé Art Collection, Expanding Access to Blue-Chip Art Ownership

Seven Original Works Signed by Pelé to Be Offered Through the Polymath Capital Platform Ahead of Global Showcase at FIFA's Fan Village NYC During the World Cup

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Russell Young has partnered with Polymath to tokenize his celebrated Pelé Collection, a rare seven-piece series honoring one of the most iconic athletes in history. The collection will be offered through the Polymath Capital Platform, creating a new pathway for qualified participants to access ownership interests in museum-quality art backed by institutional-grade digital infrastructure.

Russell Young Partners with Polymath to Tokenize Iconic Autographed Pelé Art Collection (CNW Group/Polymath Research Inc.)

Each of the seven original works in the collection has been personally autographed by Pelé, further elevating the rarity and historical significance of the series. The collection is also scheduled to be prominently displayed at FIFA's Fan Village NYC during the upcoming World Cup, where football fans from around the world will have the opportunity to experience the works firsthand.

Collectors, fans, and prospective participants can learn more and join the waiting list at: pele.russellyoung.com

The collaboration brings together fine art, sport, and digital infrastructure, using tokenization technology to explore compliant models of access and participation in culturally significant assets, with a continued focus on compliance and investor protections.

"Pelé transcended sport. He became a symbol recognized in every corner of the world," said Russell Young. "This collection was created to celebrate that legacy, and I'm excited to work with Polymath to bring new collectors and supporters into the story through innovative ownership models."

"Russell Young's work carries global cultural relevance, and the Pelé Collection is a powerful example of art meeting legacy," said Martin Halford / CTO and Interim CEO of Polymath. "Through the Polymath Capital Platform, we're helping unlock access to iconic real-world assets in a compliant, modern framework designed for today's investors."

The Pelé Collection consists of seven original works by Young, known globally for his bold diamond dust portraits and celebrated depictions of cultural icons. By leveraging the Polymath Capital Platform, the initiative is designed to combine traditional asset ownership concepts with streamlined digital onboarding, investor access tools, and global distribution capabilities, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The initiative reflects growing demand for fractional participation in high-value alternative assets, including fine art, collectibles, and culturally significant intellectual property.

Additional details regarding offering structure, timing, eligibility, and the identity of any registered placement agents or broker￼dealers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Russell Young (https://russellyoung.com/)

Russell Young is an internationally recognized contemporary artist whose work has been exhibited worldwide and collected by leading figures in entertainment, sport, and business. Known for his large-scale diamond dust portraits, Young's subjects have included icons spanning film, music, politics, and sport.

About Polymath (https://www.polymath.network/)

Polymath provides digital infrastructure for compliant capital formation and ownership management of private market assets. Through the Polymath Capital Platform, issuers can access tools for investor onboarding, tokenized issuance, lifecycle management, and broader distribution of alternative investment opportunities.

Important Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and does not constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except pursuant to definitive offering documents, if and when prepared, and subject to applicable securities laws, regulatory requirements, and approvals.

Any reference to tokenization, fractionalized participation, ownership interests, or similar concepts is illustrative only and does not imply that any offering is currently being made or will be made. Polymath is not a registered broker‑dealer and does not engage in securities brokerage or placement activities. Any such offering, if undertaken, would be conducted by duly registered broker‑dealers or exempt market participants, solely to eligible participants, subject to applicable laws, and in compliance with applicable securities, anti‑money laundering, know‑your‑customer, and other regulatory requirements.

Participation in any potential offering would involve risks, including the possible loss of capital, and is suitable only for persons able to bear such risks. Prospective participants should review all definitive documentation and consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisers prior to making any investment decision.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as legal, tax, investment, or other professional advice, nor as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular transaction, structure, or investment.

SOURCE Polymath Research Inc.