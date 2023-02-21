Polymer foam market size to increase by USD 26.95 billion from 2022 to 2027: APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polymer Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 26.95 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.63%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 96.21 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the polymer foam market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. The market in APAC is driven by factors such as population growth, economic growth, and rising disposable incomes, especially in countries like India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and China. Furthermore, a rise in demand for food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase the market share in APAC during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The polymer foam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

DOW Inc. - The company offers polymer foam with advanced features such as lightweight, heat insulation, shock-absorbing properties, moldability and non-absorption.

The company offers polymer foam that allows it to convert waste material into a high-quality resource. Borealis AG - The company offers polymer foam that is used in the automotive and furniture industries for producing steering wheels, gear shift knobs, seat shells, and armrests.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in the bedding and furniture industry, growth in the building and construction industry, and accelerating demand for rigid foams. However, the environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of polyurethane (PU) will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into PU, PS, PVC, phenolic, and others. The PU segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

What are the key data covered in this polymer foam market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polymer foam market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the polymer foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer foam market vendors

Polymer Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 187 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, Borealis AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Polymer Technologies Inc., RAG Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Boyd Corp., Zotefoams Plc, BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam Corp., FXI, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

