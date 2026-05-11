Polymer Foam Market worth $150.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Polymer Foam Market by Resin Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), Foam Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The global polymer foam market is projected to grow from USD 108.44 billion in 2025 to USD 150.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the polymer foam market are the rising demand for high-performance lubricants, rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, and the emerging economies, boosting the need for industrial lubricants.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1011

Polymer Foam Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2031

• 2025 Market Size: USD 108.44 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 150.47 billion

• CAGR (2025-2031): 5.6%

Polymer Foam Market Trends & Insights:

Rapid urbanization, strong construction activity, and high automotive production are driving the demand for lightweight and energy-efficient materials. Additionally, expanding PU manufacturing capacity, competitive production costs, and rising consumption of furniture, bedding, and packaging goods further support its accelerated growth across key Asia Pacific economies.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By resin type, the polyurethane accounted for a share of 51.4% in terms of value in 2024.

By foam type, the flexible foam segment is expected to dominate the polymer foam market during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of 35.7%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Owens Corning, Kingspan Insulation, LLC, and Armacell were identified as star players in the polymer foam market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Woodbridge, Boyd, and UFP Technologies, Inc., among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymer Foam Market"

200 - Tables

70 - Figures

260 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1011

By resin type, the polyurethane segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The global polymer foam market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because the material provides exceptional flexibility and performance characteristics, which make it suitable for various industrial applications. Polyurethane foams come in two distinct forms: Flexible and rigid. People use these foams for many different purposes, namely furniture and bedding, building insulation, automotive interiors, refrigeration, and packaging. Their superior properties, including excellent thermal insulation, lightweight structure, high durability, and enhanced cushioning, make them a preferred choice over other resin-based foams.

The construction industry shows strong demand for polyurethane because rigid polyurethane foams serve as energy-efficient insulation solutions, while the furniture and bedding industry depends on flexible foams for their comfort and support qualities. Polyurethane foams serve as essential materials for the automotive industry because they enable manufacturers to create lightweight vehicle components that improve fuel efficiency through their application in seating and headrests and interior components. The development of bio-based and low-emission polyurethane formulations demonstrates ongoing progress in polymer technology, which meets sustainability requirements and regulatory standards. The forecast period will show polyurethane as the primary resin type, which controls the polymer foam market because it continues to be the superior material in this industry.

By end-use industry, the furniture & bedding segment is expected to dominate the global polymer foam market during the forecast period.

The furniture & bedding segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period because flexible foams are used extensively in comfort and support applications. The production of mattresses, sofas, pillows, and upholstered furniture requires polyurethane-based polymer foams, which deliver superior cushioning, resilience, durability and lightweight structure. The increasing global focus on better living conditions, together with growing consumer demand for ergonomic, high-quality furniture, drives market expansion in this segment. The consumption of furniture and bedding products receives support from three factors, namely fast urban growth, rising household income, and increasing residential building projects in developing countries. The market growth accelerates through the transformation of consumers who now choose branded mattresses and personalized products, which include memory foam and high-resilience foam solutions. E-commerce expansion has made furniture and bedding more accessible, which results in higher sales volumes throughout different regions. Companies create new foam technologies that develop eco-friendly materials, hypoallergenic products and low-VOC solutions to meet customer needs and regulatory requirements. The furniture and bedding category will remain dominant as the main revenue source for the polymer foam market during the upcoming forecast period.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1011

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global polymer foam market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its lead in the worldwide polymer foam industry during the entire forecast period because of its established manufacturing capabilities, growing urban areas and increasing demand from various industrial sectors. Major economies of China, India, Japan, and South Korea drive economic growth through their infrastructure projects, residential building activities and need for energy-efficient construction products. The construction industry in the region creates a high demand for polymer foams, which serve as insulation materials and structural components. Asia Pacific operates as a global center for producing automotive parts, electronic equipment and consumer products which utilize polymer foams to create lightweight components and cushioning systems and thermal control solutions. Rising disposable incomes and improving living standards are further fueling demand for furniture and bedding products, which causes people to use flexible foams. The region attracts domestic and foreign companies to grow their business operations because of its inexpensive workforce, accessible raw materials and government initiatives which support industrial development and sustainable practices. The Asia Pacific region will dominate the global polymer foam market throughout the forecast period because it currently holds the largest market share.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Key players like ARMACELL (Luxembourg), Sheela Foam Limited (India), Kingspan Insulation, LLC (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Dura Foam Industries Pvt, Ltd. (India), FXI (US), Aeroflex USA, Inc. (US), Duroflex Foam (India), and Zotefoams plc (UK) and others.

Get access to the latest updates on Polymer Foam Companies and Polymer Foam Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Reticulated Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Flexible Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Medical Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets