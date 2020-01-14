Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Outlook to 2025 with Analysis on Key Players: Abbott Labs, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Roche, and Siemens

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Polymerase Chain Reaction market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Polymerase Chain Reaction market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Polymerase Chain Reaction market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Increased number of patients suffering from infectious diseases, rise in government funding for R&D, and rising investments in gene therapy and human genome projects are some of the key factors that pushes the growth of the global PCR market. Additionally, rising applications of polymerase chain reaction technologies in the field of clinical diagnostics, life science and forensic science and so forth is also boosting the growth of global PCR technologies market.

However, growth of non-validated home brew test and reimbursement issues may affect the growth of global PCR technologies market.



Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is having the largest share of global PCR technologies market followed by Europe. These two regions are anticipated to retain their position in near future. The North American region was among the first to approve and implement the PCR based assays for diagnosis of infectious diseases such as HIV. The major attributes which fuels the market includes the presence of technologically sophisticated diagnostic laboratories along with the wider acceptance of novel assay technologies.

Asia-Pacific region has been growing significantly due to rising investment in R&D by government and private players, technological advancement and growing awareness.



The global PCR technologies market players include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Shimadzu Corp., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fischer Scientific.



