Polyplastics Launches New Eco-friendly PLASTRON (R) ︎LFT with Reduced Weight, Higher Rigidity, and Strong Damping

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, has launched PLASTRON (R) LFT (long fiber-reinforced thermoplastic) RA627P, an eco-friendly composite of polypropylene (PP) resin and long cellulose fiber which delivers low density, high specific rigidity, high impact strength, and excellent damping for a range of applications, including audio components (speaker diaphragms) and housings of industrial components.

Image 1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202502043779/_prw_PI1fl_4W1kxGBW.png

Image 2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202502043779/_prw_PI3fl_3xCP5TL4.jpg

The development of PLASTRON (R) LFT RA627P reinforces Polyplastics' commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its materials and bring about a sustainable society. Thanks to its regenerated cellulose fiber content, PLASTRON (R) RA627P boasts a reduced carbon footprint -- roughly 30% less than that of 30% short glass fiber-reinforced PP resin. The new LFT is a composite of PP resin and uninterrupted 30% long cellulose fiber of the same length which is oriented in the same direction. The regenerated cellulose fiber exhibits high strength and elasticity thanks to unique spinning conditions and polymerization of the raw cellulose materials.

PLASTRON (R) RA627P provides roughly 10% lower density than 30% short glass fiber- reinforced PP resin, while maintaining roughly the same flexural modulus. The material also has a specific rigidity level that is higher than that of 30% short glass fiber-reinforced PP resin, with a large loss coefficient at the same time.

The properties of high specific rigidity and large loss coefficient typically have an inverse relationship, but PLASTRON (R) RA627P offers an excellent balance of these properties, making it suited for audio equipment components such as speaker diaphragms which require this balance.

Image 3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202502043779/_prw_PI2fl_9aV2sDpg.png

Image 4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202502043779/_prw_PI4fl_PQ6XXkm7.png

Polyplastics is developing new grades made from recycled PP resin that can further mitigate carbon footprint levels while also expanding its portfolio of PLASTRON (R) LFT products to meet growing market needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics-global.com/en/approach/35.html

About Polyplastics: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502043779-O1-f3kx6N6F.pdf

PLASTRON (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.