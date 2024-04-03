Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market size is set to grow by USD 14932.45 mn from 2023-2027, strong demand for nonwoven fabrics in apac boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to grow by USD 14932.45 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.3% during the forecast period. driving_factor

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2023-2027

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14932.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd.

Segment Overview

This polypropylene nonwoven fabric market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Spunbonded, Staple, Melt blown, Composite) Application (Hygiene, Medical, Geotextile, Furnishings, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Product

Geography Overview

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

