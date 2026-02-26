Polystar unveils quartet of AI-driven assurance capabilities at MWC 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, will introduce four new AI-driven capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2026, further strengthening how telecom operators manage network complexity and service quality. The updates span agentic AI, automated anomaly detection, forecasting capacity tool, and end-to-end analytics for fixed broadband and FWA networks. All enhancements are integrated into Polystar's Kalix assurance platform.

Together, these capabilities address operators' growing operational challenges: handling increasingly complex networks, maintaining service quality at scale, and enabling faster, more data-driven decision-making across mobile and fixed domains.

The new agentic AI framework provides a library of telecom-trained expert agents operating on a governed data fabric. Designed specifically for telecom assurance rather than general-purpose AI use cases, these agents draw on Polystar's domain expertise and structured network data to deliver accurate insights, collaborative root-cause analysis, and trusted automation across multi-vendor environments.

Polystar is also introducing AI-based anomaly detection for Kalix. Using advanced ML models, the tool identifies prioritizes, and explains service-impacting anomalies in real time, with statistical precision. This supports faster and more targeted issue resolution, based on an integrated knowledge base and LLM-powered tools.

Meanwhile, the new forecasting capacity tool, provides out-of-the-box capabilities for estimating and managing network node capacity. It combines all ingested data sources, as well as the existing probe-based data collection, and applies proven ML models to derive data-driven long-term network-wide capacity forecasts and traffic predictions.

A new end-to-end analytics and assurance solution for Fixed Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access extends Kalix beyond mobile networks. By correlating data across CPE, access, and core domains, the solution gives operators a unified view of customer experience, supported by AI-driven anomaly detection and automated root-cause analysis that can accelerate first-call resolution.

"Operators are under pressure to extract more value from their data - and to do so with confidence. These capabilities bring together AI, automation, and deep telecom expertise in a way that is practical for live networks," says Thomas Nilsson, Chief Product Officer, Polystar, Elisa Industriq.

All four capabilities will be demonstrated on Polystar's stand at Mobile World Congress 2026 (Hall 5, Stand 5F35). More information about the solutions is available here.

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions transform complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Polystar enables communications service providers to enhance the customer experience and achieve optimal operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation, powered by AI.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, Polystar collaborates with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks - cloud-native and on-premises.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a worldwide presence, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq, a global leader in software solutions for operational intelligence that enhances industrial knowledge with AI innovation.

Polystar is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and information security. elisaindustriq.com/polystar

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses-camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle-serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, an international telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Finland. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

