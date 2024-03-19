Polyurethane Dispersions Market size is set to grow by USD 941.88 mn from 2024-2028,Increased regulations on VOC emissions boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane dispersions market size is estimated to grow by USD 941.88 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. As a content expert, I'd be happy to provide a concise overview of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) market in relation to VOCs and government regulations. PUDs are used in various industries, including handbags, R&D, and construction for floors, walls, steel structures, and adhesives like acid-epoxy and epoxy-based coatings. The industry is shifting towards zero-VOC targets, replacing solvents like NMP, NEP, and DMSO with tin catalysts. New Canadian regulations, such as the Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Certain Products, set maximum VOC concentration limits and emission potentials for manufacturers and importers, promoting environment-friendly products and reducing air pollution from precursor pollutants like VOCs, which contribute to smog and fine particulate matter.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2024-2028

Reports provide in-depth analysis on market dynamics, competitive landscape, market size with historical (2018 - 2022) and forecasted (2024-2028) data- Request a sample report

Polyurethane Dispersions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 941.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.View Sample Report

Key Company

Polyurethane Dispersions Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Polyurethane Dispersions Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alberdingk Boley GmbH, BASF SE, Bolger and Ohearn Inc., Bond Polymers International, C. L. HAUTHAWAY and SONS CORP., Capital Resin Corp., CHEMCROWN GROUP, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Lanxess AG, Marathwada Chemicals, Michelman Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nan Pao Resins Co. Ltd., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V., The Lubrizol Corp., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. .

Key benefits for Companies

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players.

Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. Expand operations in the future.

View Sample Report

Market Segmentation

This Polyurethane Dispersions Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Solvent-free, Low-solvent) Application (Paints and coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Leather finishing, Textile finishing) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market Segmentation by Type

The Polyurethane Dispersions market encompasses water-based formulations, offering advantages such as low VOC levels, flexibility in application, and fast drying properties. These dispersions are extensively used in various industries, including infrastructure development for waterproofing membranes, and the automotive sector for sealants and leather finishing. Low-solvent-borne polyurethane coatings provide superior resistance to high temperatures and humidity, making them ideal for industrial applications. Consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and increasing disposable income drive the demand for low-VOC alternatives. Isocyanates, Acrylics, and Epoxies are alternative resins, but polyurethane dispersions offer unique benefits. Solvent-based formulations, while effective, face environmental concerns and regulations.

Geographic Landscape

The Polyurethane Dispersions Market is experiencing significant growth in major economies due to increasing demand from industries like wood and furniture, electrical and electronics, automotive, and transportation. This growth is driven by economic expansion in developing countries, particularly in APAC, resulting in higher per capita income. However, market growth may be challenged by material shortages. The movement of people and resulting construction activity further boosts demand. Fiscal responses and policy measures are crucial to support vulnerable populations and ensure financial stability. The packaging, textile, and leather industries, as exporters of synthetic leather, are major consumers of polyurethane dispersions. Economic growth and financial stability are essential to maintain market momentum.

Research Analyst Overview

The Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) market is a significant segment of the larger polyurethane industry. PUDs are waterborne versions of traditional polyurethane resins, offering numerous advantages such as easy application, reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and improved adhesion properties. The global PUDs market is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for waterborne coatings and adhesives, growing awareness of environmental concerns, and the expansion of end-use industries like construction, automotive, and textiles. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the PUDs market due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India. Europe and North America follow closely, with mature markets and a strong focus on research and development. Major players in the PUDs market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Covestro AG. These companies invest heavily in R&D to innovate new products and expand their market presence. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries and ongoing research and development efforts.

Technavio has identified Market dynamics, segmentation, Competitive landscape and many more analysis which comprises of historical 2018- 2022 and forecast 2024 - 2028 View Sample Report

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio