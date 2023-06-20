Polyurethane Foam Market size to grow by 6.84 million tons at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market size is set to grow by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.63%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The polyurethane foam market is segmented as follows:

Application

Furniture And Bedding



Building And Construction



Transport



Appliances



Others

Type

Flexible PU Foams



Rigid PU Foams



Molded PU Foams

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth of the furniture and bedding segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The use of PU foams in furniture seats is driven by their characteristics of high density, remarkable elasticity, and long-lasting durability. As the demand for mattresses in the bedding and furniture sectors continues to rise, there will be a significant increase in the need for PU foams. Moreover, PU foams are extensively utilized in mattresses due to their distinct qualities, including resilience, memory, anti-bacterial properties, and breathability. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the furniture and bedding segment in the PU foams market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the polyurethane foam market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc.

Vendor Offerings

Dafa AS - The company offers polyurethane bonded foam which is designed as sound-dampening material.

The company offers polyurethane bonded foam which is designed as sound-dampening material. Johnson Controls International Plc. - The company offers low-emission foam which is designed to be used for vehicle seating applications.

The company offers low-emission foam which is designed to be used for vehicle seating applications. INOAC Corp. - The company offers polyether-based polyurethane color foam

The company offers polyether-based polyurethane color foam For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Polyurethane (PU) foam market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding notably drives market growth. PU foams find application in a variety of areas, including furniture and bedding, construction, and automotive. Flexible PU is used in the production of office chairs, stadium seats, auditorium seats, carpets, luxury beds, and various other types of furniture.

These foams possess qualities such as softness, durability, shape retention, and excellent support. They are often used as cushioning material because of their excellent physical properties, such as lightweight, low odor, toughness, and quick post-compression recovery. As a result, the upholstered furniture and mattress sectors make immense use of flexible PU foams. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the PU foams market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increased use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs is an emerging trend in the market. Methylal, characterized by its clear, colorless, and flammable nature, emits a pleasant odor and possesses a relatively low boiling point. It demonstrates moderate solubility in water and can easily mix with common organic solvents. Primarily serving as a solvent, methylal finds application in the production of adhesives, resins, paint strippers, perfumes, and protective coatings. Notably, these alternatives present notable advantages, including lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) in comparison to HFCs and HCFCs. Moreover, the prohibition on HCFCs in the United States and emerging European countries will likely result in increased utilization of methylal in these regions.

Furthermore, these foam-blowing agents exhibit a reduced environmental impact and are highly energy efficient and non-flammable, distinguishing them from HFCs and HCFCs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the PU foams market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Regulations on the use of blowing agents are the major challenges hindering market growth. HFCs, HCFCs, and HFOs are popular blowing agents used in manufacturing PU foams. However, there are limitations to the use of HFCs and HCFCs in the production of PU foams. Several developing nations, including China, India, and Brazil, are attempting to comply with the Montreal Protocol.

These countries are working towards implementing bans on substances that contribute to ozone layer depletion. These protocols will pose a challenge for companies that manufacture PU foam and will impact the PU foam market during the forecast period.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies in polyurethane foam market – Download Sample Report in Minutes

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyurethane foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurethane foam market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The spray polyurethane foam market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and industrial), type (open cell and closed cell), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The emergence of bio-based PU foams is a crucial factor driving market growth.

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,719.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (wood and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and others), type (solvent-borne, water-borne, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand from the transportation industry is a key factor driving the growth of the polyurethane (PU) coatings market.

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2023-2027 6.84 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyurethane foam market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polyurethane foam market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Furniture and bedding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Furniture and bedding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application (million t)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Flexible PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Flexible PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Rigid PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rigid PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Molded PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Molded PU foams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Type (million t)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography (million t)



Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography (million t) - Volume

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 All Foam Products Co.

Exhibit 127: All Foam Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: All Foam Products Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: All Foam Products Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 130: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Armacell International SA - Key news



Exhibit 133: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

12.5 Clark Foam Products Corp.

Exhibit 135: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Clark Foam Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Dafa AS

Exhibit 138: Dafa AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: Dafa AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Dafa AS - Key offerings

12.7 FoamPartner Switzerland AG

Exhibit 141: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: FoamPartner Switzerland AG - Key offerings

12.8 Hira Industries LLC

Exhibit 144: Hira Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hira Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hira Industries LLC - Key offerings

12.9 INOAC Corp.

Exhibit 147: INOAC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: INOAC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: INOAC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.11 JSP Ltd.

Exhibit 155: JSP Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: JSP Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: JSP Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 158: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Orlando Products Inc.

Exhibit 162: Orlando Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Orlando Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Orlando Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Palziv Inc.

Exhibit 165: Palziv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Palziv Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Palziv Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Pregis LLC

Exhibit 168: Pregis LLC - Overview



Exhibit 169: Pregis LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Pregis LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Wisconsin Foam Products

Exhibit 171: Wisconsin Foam Products - Overview



Exhibit 172: Wisconsin Foam Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Wisconsin Foam Products - Key offerings

12.17 Zotefoams Plc

Exhibit 174: Zotefoams Plc - Overview



Exhibit 175: Zotefoams Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Zotefoams Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Zotefoams Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio