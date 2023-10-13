Polyurethane Foam Market size to increase by 6.84 million tons between 2022 to 2027, All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market accelerates at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding is notably driving the polyurethane foam market. However, factors such as increasing demand for alternatives to PU foams may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyurethane foam market including All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Dafa AS - The company offers polyurethane bonded foam which is designed as sound-dampening material. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The furniture and bedding segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The use of PU foams in furniture seats is driven by their characteristics of high density, remarkable elasticity, and long-lasting durability. As the demand for mattresses in the bedding and furniture sectors continues to rise, there will be a significant increase in the need for PU foams. Moreover, PU foams are extensively utilized in mattresses due to their distinct qualities, including resilience, memory, anti-bacterial properties, and breathability.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC was identified as the largest consumer of PU foam in 2020. Major countries such as China , South Korea , India , and Japan are major consumers of PU foam in the region. PU flexible foam is mainly used for mattresses and pillows. Population growth in APAC is expected to lead to high demand for furniture and bedding, and demand for PU foam in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, increasing construction activities in APAC and growing demand for electronic appliances contribute to the increasing demand for PU foam in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,719.29 million.

The spray polyurethane foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio