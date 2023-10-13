Polyurethane Foam Market size to increase by 6.84 million tons between 2022 to 2027, All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market accelerates at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding is notably driving the polyurethane foam market. However, factors such as increasing demand for alternatives to PU foams may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyurethane foam market including  All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Dafa AS - The company offers polyurethane bonded foam which is designed as sound-dampening material. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The furniture and bedding segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The use of PU foams in furniture seats is driven by their characteristics of high density, remarkable elasticity, and long-lasting durability. As the demand for mattresses in the bedding and furniture sectors continues to rise, there will be a significant increase in the need for PU foams. Moreover, PU foams are extensively utilized in mattresses due to their distinct qualities, including resilience, memory, anti-bacterial properties, and breathability.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC was identified as the largest consumer of PU foam in 2020. Major countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan are major consumers of PU foam in the region. PU flexible foam is mainly used for mattresses and pillows. Population growth in APAC is expected to lead to high demand for furniture and bedding, and demand for PU foam in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, increasing construction activities in APAC and growing demand for electronic appliances contribute to the increasing demand for PU foam in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,719.29 million. 

The spray polyurethane foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Data Science Platform Market to grow by USD 249.15 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by high generation of data volumes - Technavio

Data Science Platform Market to grow by USD 249.15 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by high generation of data volumes - Technavio

The Data Science Platform Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered...
Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

The passenger vehicle telematics market is estimated to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.05%. The passenger...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.