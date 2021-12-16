Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Coated Films Market to Gain Over 1/3rd of Valuation from Sales of Polypropylene Films: Future Market Insights

The comprehensive study on the PVDC coated films market by Future Market Insights discovers key trends and opportunities accelerating the sales in the market. The report analyzes key strategies adopted by the leading players and provide vital insights into competitive landscape. It also highlights key growth prospects across segments such as substrate material, application, and end use for the coming 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per the latest report by FMI, the global polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coated films market is anticipated to exceed US$ 9.4 Bn in 2022. Increasing applications of PVDC coated films such as laminates, lidding films, wraps, blisters, and pouches is fueling the demand in the market.

Implementation of stringent regulation regarding carbon emission in countries such as the U.S., India, and China is encouraging product manufacturers to adopt environment-friendly coated films for packaging such as PVDC coated films. Driven by this, the sales of PVDC coated films are estimated to rise at 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028.

PVDC coated films have a wide range of applications across the food & beverage industry owing to their ability to increase the product shelf life by shielding the product from moisture, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. On account of this, the market is projected to reach US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2028.

Further, these films are extensively being used as packaging solutions for products such as wafers, cheese, biscuits, meat, poultry, and others. Hence, increasing demand for aforementioned products is anticipated to create immense growth opportunities in the market.

Among the substrate material type, the polypropylene segment is projected to outpace the other segments, accounting for around 33.2% of the total sales in 2022. Increasing use of polypropylene films across the cosmetic & personal care sector, owing to its excellent barrier properties to corrosion, pollutants, chemicals, and moisture is driving the growth in the segment.

"Surging demand for high barrier packaging films across the pharmaceutical industry and shifting customer preference towards adoption of bioplastic materials for packaging applications is expected to create a conducive environment for PVDC coated films market growth," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from PVDC Coated Films Market Study

The U.S. is forecast to project the fastest growth in North America , accounting for around 85% of the regional demand in 2022.

, accounting for around 85% of the regional demand in 2022. Germany is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Western Europe , contributing nearly 28% of the sales in 2021.

is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , contributing nearly 28% of the sales in 2021. Japan PVDC coated films market is forecast to account for 24% of the revenue share in East Asia , exhibiting sales at 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

, exhibiting sales at 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period. India is expected to hold a significant share in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan market, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the country.

is expected to hold a significant share in the excluding market, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the country. In terms of application, the pouches & bags segment is estimated to hold 36% of the total market share, expanding at 5.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Key Drivers

Introduction of chlorine-free and biodegradables PVDC coated films for packaging applications to decrease the environmental impact is favoring the growth in the market.

Increasing use of PVDC coated films for packaging products such as body lotions, shampoo, serums, face creams, and others owing to its out shading barrier properties is propelling the demand in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Key Restraints

Presence of chlorine in the PVDC coated film's chemical composition turns the films yellow with time and makes them prone to cracking after a certain period of time. Hence, manufacturers are shifting towards the adoption of better alternatives which is hampering the growth in the market.

High cost of production and implementation of strict regulations towards the use of plastic such as polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is restraining the sales of PVDC coated films.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in global PVDC coated films market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to address the increasing demand across diverse industries. Besides this, some of the key players are aiming at expanding their product portfolio to strength their footprint in the market.

In January 2021 , Neschen, a leading self-adhesive media and coating solutions manufacturer announced launching a specially designed a coated polypropylene (PP) film with HP Indigo ElectroInk and water-based inks for food and beverage applications. The strategy will assist the company to expand its market share across food & beverage sector.

, Neschen, a leading self-adhesive media and coating solutions manufacturer announced launching a specially designed a coated polypropylene (PP) film with HP Indigo ElectroInk and water-based inks for food and beverage applications. The strategy will assist the company to expand its market share across food & beverage sector. In September 2020 , KM Packaging, a prominent lidding films and flexible packaging supplier, announced introducing a new range of mono-polymer material lidding films which are recyclable and made from polypropylene (PP). This product launch will assist the company to strengthen its footprint across sustainable packaging sector.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Limited

Glenroy, Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Innovia Films

Polinas Corporate

Klöckner Pentaplast

CCL Industries Inc.

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

More Valuable Insights on PVDC Coated Films Market

A new report published by FMI offers an in-depth analysis of the global PVDC coated films market, uncovering vital dynamics accelerating the market growth between 2021 and 2031. The survey also forecast sales projections for PVDC coated films market with detailed segmentation:

By Substrate Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

By Application:

PVDC Coated Films for Laminates

PVDC Coated Films for Wraps

PVDC Coated Films for Lidding Films

PVDC Coated Films for Pouches & Bags

PVDC Coated Films for Blisters

By End Use:

Food

Fruits & Vegetables



Meat, Poultry & Seafood



Bakery & Confectionery



Ready-to-Eat



Dairy Products

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

excl. Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into PVDC coated films market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for PVDC coated films market between 2021 and 2031

PVDC coated films market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

PVDC coated films market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

