Polyvore Competitor - ChicVore - Begins Creating a Method to Restore Lost Polyvore Sets, Boards, & Art from Now Defunct Application

Made up of ex-Polyvore users, ChicVore's founders believes that building its community of lovers of art, design, fashion, and beauty is more important than drawing up a perfect business plan at this point. They are committing to ensuring that, those who feel they have lost so much in the deletion of Polyvore, see their community is rallying around a new source. And as it turns out, this commitment to the very users who largely feel that they have been abandoned has allowed them to increase their userbase by thousands of times over since Friday alone.

The founders' vow to create a new environment to share, create, dream, and recommend means the team is working to add a section specifically for art boards and sets. Furthermore, it means that their development team is working tirelessly to create a method to restore users sets from Polyvore when the new widespread invites go out within the next week or so.



"We have made a way to help Polyvore's users collect their data and upload it to the new community," said a ChicVore spokeswoman. "You are now able to download your old sets, likes, follows and more, and we are working to give you a place to rejoin your digital family."

