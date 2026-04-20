PomeGran Launches NIVO for Business, Expanding Fibre Connectivity in Northern Ontario

Enterprise-grade internet and voice services designed to fuel productivity, reliability, and regional growth

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PomeGran Inc. (PomeGran) today announced the launch of NIVO for Business, a new suite of fibre connectivity and communications solutions designed to support organizations across Northern Ontario. NIVO is the Internet Service Provider brand created by PomeGran to deliver fibre connectivity to businesses, households, and communities across Canada.

NIVO for Business (CNW Group/PomeGran Inc.)

Built on PomeGran's expanding fibre infrastructure, NIVO for Business provides reliable, high-speed connectivity for businesses that increasingly rely on cloud platforms, video collaboration, and digital applications to operate and grow.

NIVO for Business Fibre Internet is available in three service tiers designed to support organizations at different stages of growth.

Small Business Fibre offers symmetrical 250 Mbps connectivity starting at $99 per month, providing reliable performance for retail stores, professional offices, and growing companies that depend on cloud applications, video conferencing, and digital communications.

Medium Business Fibre delivers 750 Mbps connectivity, supporting organizations such as manufacturing companies, logistics providers, healthcare clinics, and educational institutions that require higher bandwidth and consistent network performance.

Enterprise Fibre provides 1.5 Gbps connectivity, designed for larger organizations including financial institutions, universities, hospitals, and government agencies that require scalable connectivity, multi-location networking, and high-capacity data transmission.

In addition to fibre internet services, NIVO for Business includes integrated communications solutions such as NIVO Business VoIP, offering unlimited Canada and United States calling, voicemail and caller ID, number porting, and local customer support. Businesses can also select television packages designed for offices and professional environments.

The launch of NIVO for Business represents the next step in expanding digital infrastructure for organizations across underserved regions of Canada.

"Reliable fibre connectivity is essential infrastructure for modern organizations," said Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, Chairman & CEO of PomeGran. "Through NIVO for Business, we are enabling companies across Northern Ontario to access the high-performance networks they need to innovate, grow, and compete in a digital economy."

NIVO is the customer-facing Internet Service Provider brand created by PomeGran to deliver fibre connectivity directly to households, businesses, and communities. While PomeGran continues to lead infrastructure investment, network development, and strategic partnerships, NIVO provides the services that connect customers to high-performance broadband.

"As businesses adopt cloud platforms, digital collaboration tools, and data-driven operations, fibre connectivity becomes increasingly critical," said Luke Clare, Vice President, Business Development, Enterprise Solutions, NIVO. "With NIVO for Business, we are providing organizations with the reliable infrastructure they need to operate efficiently and scale for the future."

NIVO for Business solutions are now available in select communities across Northern Ontario.

Businesses interested in learning more about NIVO for Business can visit www.nivo.ca.

About NIVO

NIVO is the new Internet Service Provider brand launched by PomeGran Inc. to deliver fast, reliable fibre connectivity to rural and underserved regions of Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and community focus, NIVO is designed to meet the needs of families, small businesses, seasonal residents, and Indigenous communities. Please visit www.nivo.ca.

About PomeGran Inc.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest-growing fibre-centric rural broadband infrastructure provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to enabling broadband sovereignty and bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy. Please visit www.pomegran.com.

SOURCE PomeGran Inc.