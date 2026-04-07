Pomelo Care and Koch Release Case Study Showing Reduced NICU Admissions and Improved Maternal and Infant Outcomes

Building on the Program's Success, Koch has Expanded its Partnership with Pomelo to Include Doula Support and Midlife Care

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pomelo Care, the national leader in evidence-based healthcare for women and children, released a case study highlighting the impact of its partnership with Koch, one of the largest private companies in the United States. This analysis demonstrates that the program meaningfully improved maternal and infant outcomes. The case study is available here.

Koch launched Pomelo's maternal and infant health program in 2022 to improve access to high-quality care for employees and their families and to address rising maternity-related costs. Since launching the program, more than 3,000 Koch employees and family members have enrolled, receiving clinical care and support throughout pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early pediatric care.

The new analysis found that the program delivered measurable improvements in outcomes for Koch's participating population, including:

31% reduction in NICU length of stay

8% reduction in NICU admissions

7% reduction in cesarean deliveries

"Employers are continually striving to provide quality benefits that lead to better health outcomes, while also managing the continual increases in costs," said Matt Hall, benefits strategy manager at Koch. "This work is part of our commitment to invest in life-changing benefits to support the well-being of our employees and their families, attract top talent, and reduce healthcare costs."

Employers are navigating complex healthcare challenges affecting their population while trying to attract top talent. Maternity costs are a top-five claims spend category, driven in part by the fact that 1 in 10 babies is admitted to the NICU. A 2025 Willis Towers Watson report indicates that the pressure to procure healthcare benefits that attract top talent, offer meaningful support, and deliver a definitive ROI is greater than ever before.

Koch looked to Pomelo to provide high-quality care that members could trust, personalized to each individual's experience and focused on outcomes. Koch launched with Pomelo's maternal and infant health program, providing members access to dedicated virtual clinicians, evidence-based resources, population health programs, and benefits navigation with unlimited 24/7 access to care. Specialties include OB/GYN, maternal fetal medicine, midwifery, doula services, nursing, nutrition, lactation, mental health, neonatology, and pediatrics.

Members access care via SMS, audio, video, and in-app content and resources, and secure messaging. Pomelo clinicians also coordinate with in-person providers and other benefit partners to support seamless navigation across the healthcare experience.

Core to the Pomelo care model are clinically rigorous population health programs delivered by an empaneled team of clinicians who triage, diagnose, and treat whenever needed. Programs address key pregnancy and postpartum risks, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and mental health. All members receive comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, with high utilization of nutrition counseling, pediatric care, and lactation services, with an average patient satisfaction score of 4.96 out of 5.

Building on the program's success, Koch expanded its partnership with Pomelo in 2025 to include in-person doula support from Pomelo's nationwide network, the largest in the U.S., as well as clinical care for perimenopausal and menopausal patients, taking a holistic approach to women's health that includes preventive care and chronic condition management.

"Employers shouldn't have to choose between providing employees with evidence-based care and managing healthcare costs," said Marta Bralic Kerns, founder and CEO of Pomelo Care. "Our partnership with Koch shows that when maternity care is proactive and evidence-based throughout pregnancy and postpartum, it can improve outcomes for mothers and infants while reducing costly complications like NICU stays and cesarean births. It's proof that better care can also deliver measurable value for employers."

About Pomelo Care

Pomelo Care is the national leader in evidence-based healthcare for women and children. We deliver personalized, high-quality clinical interventions from reproductive care and pregnancy, infant care and pediatrics, to hormonal health through perimenopause and menopause, with long-term preventive care and condition management. Our model delivers 24/7 multispecialty care to address the medical, behavioral, and social factors that most significantly impact outcomes for women and children. We partner with payers, employers, and providers to expand access to quality healthcare across the system. Learn more at pomelocare.com.

About Koch, Inc.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, software, network solutions, health care technology, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, commodities trading, real estate, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $190 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 120,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit kochinc.com.

Media Contact

Julie Halpin

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SOURCE Pomelo Care