Pomerantz Law Firm Retracts Statements Regarding MSP Recovery Inc. (f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II) - LIFW

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on August 7, 2023, following disclosure on August 1, 2023 of an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II ("MSP Recovery" or the "Company"), Pomerantz LLP ("Pomerantz") issued a series of press releases to the effect that Pomerantz was investigating whether the Company and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. On August 23, 2023, a putative class action was filed on behalf of investors in MSP Recovery, alleging violations of the federal securities laws related to the subject of Pomerantz's earlier press releases. Following the filing of the Class Action, Pomerantz issued additional press releases to similar effect.

On August 28, 2023, the Class Action was voluntarily dismissed. Pomerantz hereby retracts all statements made in its press releases concerning MSP Recovery and the Class Action.

