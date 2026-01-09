Pomeroy Debuts Immersive Client Experience Center in New York City

New facility brings together a dynamic portfolio of workplace and retail innovations showcasing real-world impact and tangible value.

HEBRON, Ky., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomeroy Technologies, LLC ("Pomeroy"), an industry leader in technology solutions and services, will open a Client Experience Center in Manhattan, New York. Showcasing a suite of innovative solutions designed to transform workplace and retail environments, the center underscores the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, immersive experiences that generate real value for clients and partners.

The Jan. 12 opening of the Client Experience Center (CEC), located adjacent to Pomeroy's Executive Briefing Center, aligns with the National Retail Federation Big Show in New York City — a key industry event that features the latest retail technology, trends and insights. Retail industry leaders look to the NRF show for inspiration and game-changing ideas. At the CEC, they can turn those ideas into actionable solutions that drive results by tapping into Pomeroy's tools, resources and expertise — and 50 years of experience supporting the retail sector.

"Our Client Experience Center offers a hands-on environment where creativity, experimentation and future-focused solutions are front-and-center," said Tom Signorello, Pomeroy CEO. "It is purpose-built to foster visionary thinking and collaborative innovation, empowering our clients, partners, and the advisory and analyst communities to co-create solutions that drive measurable business impact. The center reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing client success—setting a new benchmark for immersive engagement and future-ready technology leadership.

The CEC brings together a dynamic portfolio of workplace and retail innovations, products and services, each showcasing real-world impact and tangible value. From secure storage and intelligent checkout to modern POS, premium digital signage, and AI-driven service desks, each demonstration empowers organizations to elevate customer experience, streamline operations, and drive business growth with confidence.

Dan Huberty, Pomeroy Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, said the CEC is a powerful tool for clients to experience the latest technological advancements.

"It's designed as a hub for exploration and co-creation. Clients engage directly with our solution architects and other experts to shape practical, transformative solutions for their businesses," Huberty said. "They see demonstrations in action. We can ideate and build solutions together. And we can customize the experience by integrating their data and aligning it with their goals. The center emphasizes our focus on the future of retail and enterprise innovation."

The launch of the Client Experience Center reinforces Pomeroy's dedication to anticipating industry trends and advancing technology solutions, ensuring our clients remain at the forefront of innovation and success.

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is an industry-recognized global technology solutions and services provider based in the U.S. with an Executive Briefing Center and a Client Experience Center in New York, NY; Solutions Centers in Hebron, KY, Greenville SC, and Woodbridge, ON; and Global Services Centers in North America, India, and the Philippines. Pomeroy delivers advisory, consulting, and professional services, comprehensive managed services, technology lifecycle solutions, and technical talent to top companies in retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other industries. Its 3,000-plus employees advise, build, deploy, manage, and recruit talent for more than 60,000 client locations across North America and Europe, ensuring they are always secure, always connected, and always working. Visit www.pomeroy.com for more information.

