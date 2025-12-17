Pomeroy Technologies Launches Adaptive AI Platform BanzAI™ and Revolutionary IT Service Desk SmartDesk

Built to deliver results, AI platform embeds intelligence into core systems and processes across enterprises. The result? Streamlined service desks, reductions in costs and aggravation, and organizations prepared to meet the future.

HEBRON, Ky., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomeroy Technologies, LLC ("Pomeroy"), an industry leader in technology solutions and services, has launched BanzAI, an adaptive AI platform that melds conversational and agentic intelligence to transform workplace operations across all business domains. Leveraging the power of the new platform, SmartDesk powered by BanzAI revolutionizes IT service desks with human-centric design and zero-touch automation for a unified desk across the enterprise.

Built on the belief that workplace technology should amplify potential rather than hinder it, BanzAI was engineered to enable resolutions — across HR, legal, finance, customer service, facilities and IT functions. Unlike traditional automation tools, it understands context and natural language, makes decisions, learns and improves with every interaction, predicts issues and resource needs, and resolves incidents before they escalate.

"This goes far beyond mere platform launches. BanzAI and SmartDesk, the first of several Smart Services we are building on the BanzAI platform, represent a seismic shift for Pomeroy and our clients," CEO Tom Signorello said. "These have the power to make organizations future-ready by embedding intelligence and innovation into core systems and processes, all the while keeping efficiency, security and problem-solving prioritized."

The foundation of BanzAI is the principle of zero-touch enterprise, where IT operations run autonomously with minimal human intervention. Yet the goal isn't just efficiency — it's about transforming IT from a cost center into a strategic enabler, Signorello said. BanzAI and SmartDesk enable significantly better outcomes, he said, freeing up employees to focus their time and talents on higher-value work, and allowing organizations to grow and save by enabling greater efficiency and productivity at reduced cost.

AI continues to transform the workplace. Gartner Research found that approximately 80% of organizations reported using AI by the end of 2024, and it predicts that all IT work will involve some form of AI by 2030. Yet what is often missing is a measurable return on investment. According to Gartner, 72% of chief information officers reported that their organizations have broken even or lost money on AI investments, highlighting the need to conduct proofs of value.

But BanzAI and SmartDesk were created with results top of mind, said Dan Huberty, Pomeroy's Chief Digital & Innovation Officer. The reality of the modern IT service desk is sobering, with IT service desk professionals spending 60-70% of their time on repetitive, low-complexity tasks — time that could be invested in strategic initiatives. The rising volume of support tickets, longer response times, and escalating costs are clear signals that we must rethink how we operate to improve both efficiency and employee satisfaction, he said.

"SmartDesk powered by BanzAI delivers measurable results across the board, setting the stage for transformative improvements in IT service desk operations," Huberty said. "We're already seeing significant movement in key metrics, with anticipated ticket resolutions up to 80% faster and ticket volumes reduced by as much as 70%. By leveraging machine learning to automate repetitive tasks, predict and resolve common issues without human intervention, and continuously enhance its capabilities, the platform will drive up to 55% operational cost savings for our clients through increased productivity and reduced complexity."

BanzAI's intelligent agents resolve challenges and tackle tasks across the enterprise. Take, as an example, VPN troubleshooting. BanzAI automates connectivity diagnostics for users experiencing issues, collects client stats, runs network tests, presents remediation steps and can optionally reset sessions or escalate — delivering zero-touch operations. BanzAI applies this same seamless, results-oriented approach to everything from resolving a customer issue to creating autopilot processes for back-office operations, to tackling employee tech problems.

The engineering and intelligence behind BanzAI and SmartDesk are complex, but the philosophy is simple: It's about empowering organizations to focus on doing more of what matters.

