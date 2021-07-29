Pompeian, Inc. Adopts Trash Wheels in a Partnership That’s Clean and Green

Through the partnership, Pompeian adopted the two autonomous trash interceptors for one-year, funding the collection and removal of an estimated 250 tons of trash and debris from Baltimore's Inner Harbor. In addition to the adoption of the two trash interceptors, Pompeian has committed $25,000 to support a Community Cleanup and Beautification grants program. As a company dedicated to helping people Eat and Live Well, Pompeian is focusing its cleaning and greening efforts in its backyard of East Baltimore. To celebrate the partnership, starting today for a limited time, Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel will have a new look – the wheels will be lit green at night with new sets of eyes in Pompeian's signature green, complete with eye-catching spinning olive branches.

"We are grateful to Pompeian for their commitment to Baltimore – and their support in keeping the trash wheels churning. With Pompeian's support we are able to build upon our longstanding commitment to the communities in East Baltimore by helping to bring creative, community-led projects to life that will beautify neighborhoods and improve water quality," said Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative for the Waterfront Partnership.

The grants program launched in the spring and has already started to provide grants of $1,000 to $5,000 to community members. The first finished project brought improvements to the green schoolyard at Hampdstead Hill Academy in Highlandtown, with updates including a composter, additional native plants and a rain barrel. Three additional projects - an alley makeover in the Patterson Park neighborhood, a community cleanup and live concert series in Library Square park, and a youth-led cleaning and greening initiative in the Oliver community - are currently in progress with others being reviewed. Proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

The grants program will expand beyond financial awards and will seek to further engage environmental stewards in the East Baltimore community through assistance with implementation of greening projects, grant workshops, and boating tours of Baltimore's waterfront.

"Baltimore's Inner Harbor is the heart of our community, and since 1906, the gateway for the farmer crafted olive oils we bring to Americans from around the world," said Mattan Sharvit, corporate social responsibility manager at Pompeian. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and have the opportunity to support the cleanup efforts of the harbor that enables us to continue our mission of helping people Eat and Live Well."

As part of the partnership, employees from Pompeian's Baltimore headquarters are being encouraged to volunteer and participate in the restoration of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Volunteer opportunities include oyster gardening, community cleanups and walking and boating tours to learn about the environmental history and day-to-day work that goes into restoring the health of Baltimore's Harbor.

To recognize the sponsorship, the public is encouraged to visit Mr. Trash Wheel and participate in the "Pompeian Trash Wheel Selfie" giveaway contest by submitting and tagging Mr. Trash Wheel and Pompeian in selfies for a chance to win a prize pack of Mr. Trash Wheel merchandise and Pompeian products. Giveaway winners will be announced at the end of August.

Healthy Harbor has been operating Mr. Trash Wheel since 2014 and has been conducting community work in East Baltimore since 2016, partnering with a network of residents, community leaders and community associations on community cleanups, water-themed community art, community gardens, and recycling bin giveaways centered around bringing awareness to how actions upstream impact the health of the Harbor and city.

Pompeian has been an active member in giving back to its Baltimore community since its beginnings. Through its "Olive Branch Project," the company has made an impact on the community by providing education, clothing and food donations, as well as scholarships for employees' families. The company's visitor center opened in 2017 and has hosted hundreds of visitors for educational events for local schools and community groups.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative provides a roadmap for cleaning up Baltimore's Harbor and the waterways leading to the Harbor. A clean Harbor and clean streams will provide opportunities for residents and area families to enjoy clean water in their neighborhoods. Greener and cleaner neighborhoods will make Baltimore City and Baltimore County more livable for all our citizens. For more information, visit healthyharbor.org.

Waterfront Partnership is the proud steward of Baltimore's crown jewel, its Inner Harbor and Waterfront. We're lean, nimble, and effective; the only organization that wakes up every day, rolls its sleeves up and gets to work on new ways we can make Baltimore's Waterfront even more active, attractive, and appealing. We're the hosts who greet visitors, the creators of programs and promotions, and managers of our beautiful parks. We encourage investment in Baltimore's most celebrated asset so it can continue to grow, to serve as a place of pride and the place where Baltimoreans come together to recreate and to celebrate. For more information, visit waterfrontpartnership.org.

Pompeian, Inc. – The Olive Oil People - is America's largest national brand of olive oil, bestselling vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Farmer owned and Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, Pompeian conducts daily testing through their in-house quality assurance team in the state-of-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center ensuring each bottle is always at peak freshness. Inspired by heritage and tradition, Pompeian products are rooted in authenticity and crafted for quality and great taste. For more information, visit www.pompeian.com.

SOURCE Pompeian, Inc.