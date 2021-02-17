Pompeian® Inc. Expands Olive Oil and Vinegar Portfolios to Meet all Taste Preferences with New Product Innovations

"We are thrilled to offer our health and environmentally conscious consumers a fuller range of flavor offerings within our Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil line," said Bill Monroe, Marketing Innovation Director, Pompeian, Inc. "The initial introduction of Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 2015 resulted in incremental sales growth to Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil, so we knew there was a need for further innovation to meet the different taste preferences of our valued consumers."

In addition to its organic line expansion, Pompeian will also be growing its olive oil line, with three offerings that provide a progression in flavor intensity, designed with clear cooking occasions in mind. A simple swap for unhealthy cooking fats, the refreshed line includes Light Taste Olive Oil, ideal for frying and baking, Mild Taste Olive Oil, for roasting and sautéing and new Rich Taste Olive Oil, the first innovation in olive oil by a major brand since 1985, ideal for grilling and sauces. The three distinct flavors will bring new olive oil buyers along the olive oil taste journey, eventually helping them move across the shelf towards the brand's Extra Virgin Olive Oil offerings, unlocking further category growth. As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to quality standards, Pompeian will be transitioning their olive oil line to a high-quality, green bottle to enhance product protection and preservation.

"At Pompeian, the difference is our quality and we are always innovating towards what's best for our consumers and retail partners," said Monroe. "Our green bottles, which are already used for our extra virgin olive oil offerings are overwhelmingly preferred by consumers, as they preserve the oil's quality, flavor and aroma, thanks to a UV protectant and green tint which protects the oil against light degradation."

Innovation and leadership also extend to the brand's gourmet vinegar line. Boasting a light, crisp, fruity taste, new Pompeian Rosé Balsamic Vinegar pairs perfectly with any of the brand's farmer-crafted olive oils and will offer new ways to dress, drizzle and marinade.

Pompeian's new innovation items will be hitting retailers nationwide this spring and summer. Visit https://pompeian.com/difference/ for more information on what differentiates Pompeian from other brands in the olive oil and vinegar aisle.

About Pompeian, Inc.

Pompeian, Inc. – The Olive Oil People - is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Farmer owned and Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, Pompeian conducts daily testing through their in-house quality assurance team in the state-of-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center ensuring each bottle is always at peak freshness. Inspired by heritage and tradition, Pompeian products are rooted in authenticity and crafted for quality and great taste.

