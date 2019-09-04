Pompeian® Introduces New 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

"We wanted to craft a single-origin extra virgin olive oil that captured the multifaceted flavors of Spain, while upholding our standards of quality, traceability and craftsmanship," said Luisito Cercaci, Vice President of Quality, Research and Development for Pompeian. " Pompeian 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil is passionately crafted by our family of farmers in Spain so we can provide our consumers with farm-to-table olive oil that helps them eat and live well every day."

Distinguished by its remarkable history, heritage and family of farmers, Pompeian, has been perfecting the fine craft of olive oil since 1906. Pompeian olive oil farmers and craftsmen work tirelessly to ensure every olive that goes into a bottle of Pompeian is picked at the peak of freshness to create the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oil. Under the careful eyes of master tasters and blenders, all Pompeian Olive Oils, including the new 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil, are crafted from olives grown under carefully monitored conditions that protect the fruit and help preserve its antioxidants, all while respecting the environment. All Pompeian Extra Virgin Olive Oils carry the USDA Quality Monitored Seal to ensure the finest quality, purity and origin in every bottle.

Pompeian 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil retails at $5.49 for a 24oz bottle, now widely available nationwide. For more information about Pompeian 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil, including where to buy and Pompeian's full line of products visit www.pompeian.com. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on the Pompeian Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Pompeian, Inc. – The Olive Oil People - is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling wine vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Pompeian is the first brand to carry the USDA Quality Monitored seal on its extra virgin olive oil and works with numerous third parties, including the North American Olive Oil Association, to ensure the quality of its products. In addition, the company conducts daily testing through its very own American Oil Chemist Society accredited Pompeian Sensory Panel in the state-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center.

