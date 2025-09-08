POND'S® and JZD Drop Limited-Edition Streetwear Capsule for Hispanic Heritage Month

Co-created with JZD founders Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez, the POND'S x JZD Sweatsuit Collection is inspired by POND'S beloved skincare products and the generations of women who make self-care a daily ritual. Rooted in heritage and designed with pride, the capsule reimagines iconic beauty essentials as wearable expressions of culture and community.

"This collaboration is truly a love letter to our cultura, the beauty routines that have shaped us and the generations of women who inspire us, especially our abuelitas," said Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez, co-founders of JZD. "We created this collection to feel like a celebration of our pride and community in fun, bold sweatsuits."

The POND'S x JZD Sweatsuit Collection includes three hand-drawn designs:

'Legacy Glow Club' – Inspired by the iconic POND'S® Cold Cream Cleanser, a staple across eras and a symbol of timeless glow. Designed in a rich teal hue that echoes the iconic jar, this cozy set is a tribute to the rituals that never go out of style. (Teal)

'I Got It From My Abuelita' – A nod to POND'S® Dry Skin Cream and the mujeres who taught us the meaning of self-care. Its crisp white base and blue lettering mirror the signature packaging, honoring beauty traditions passed from abuelitas to us. (White with blue text)

'Sweats & Skincare? Sí Por Favor ' – A tribute to POND'S® Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E & B5 Gel Moisturizer that is made for the glow-getters who know that radiant skin and relaxed fits are both non-negotiables. (Light Blue)

"At POND'S we know that selfcare and beauty routines play a strong cultural significance among our Latina consumers, and we're proud that for generations of Latinas our products serve as a key part of their day-to-day beauty regimens," said Kara Langan, Chief Marketing Officer at Elida Beauty. " To honor that legacy, we've partnered with JZD to celebrate it in a fresh, vibrant way—transforming iconic skincare into something you can wear with pride."

Every sweatsuit set (including a sweatshirt and sweatpants) is crafted from a breathable 80% cotton/20% polyester French Terry and also comes with the full-size POND'S product that inspired its design. The limited-edition line is available exclusively at ShopJZD.com beginning September 15 while supplies last, with each set available in sizes XS-3XL and priced at $100.

About POND'S

For more than 150 years, POND'S® has delivered science-backed skincare, trusted across generations. Today, POND'S continues to make skincare effortless with products designed to help every skin type glow with confidence. Available at major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens. Visit www.ponds.us.com.

About JZD

Founded in 2016 by wife duo Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez, JZD is a queer Latina-owned lifestyle brand based in Brownsville, Texas. Known for its iconic "Latina Power" tee, JZD builds community and celebrates cultura through fashion, accessories, and design—empowering Latinas and LGBTQIA+ voices worldwide.

To shop JZD, visit www.ShopJZD.com and follow JZD on Instagram at @ShopJZD and on TikTok at @ShopJZD.

Contact:

Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Elida Beauty