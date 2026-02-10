Ponsse celebrates a milestone - 22,000th forest machine manufactured in Vieremä delivered to Ireland

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse celebrates a significant milestone today as the 22,000th forest machine manufactured at the company's Vieremä factory is delivered to Irish customer G&G Timber Harvesting. The milestone machine is a Ponsse Elk forwarder, valued for its agility, productivity and suitability for a wide variety of forestry work.

"This is a significant milestone in our cooperation with G&G Timber Harvesting. Along with the Ponsse Elk, a Ponsse Scorpion Giant harvester, which is one of our flagship models is also being delivered in the same shipment to complement their fleet. We thank the G&G Timber Harvesting team for their trust and wish them safe operations in Ireland's forests," says Ville Mansikkamäki, Vice President, Europe, Ponsse.

G&G Timber Harvesting - A family-rooted forestry business

G&G Timber Harvesting, established in 2009 by brothers Greg and Garrett Cuddy in Camross, County Laois, operates at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains. The company has since grown to include another brother, David, Greg's son Greg Jr, and their cousin Pakie. With six of the seven Cuddy brothers working in forestry, the business represents a strong multigenerational commitment to the industry.

Their first experience with Ponsse came in 2020 with the purchase of two pre-owned machines; a Gazelle and a Beaver. Over time, their fleet expanded to include two harvesters and two forwarders, representing different brands of machines. In September 2025, the company upgraded one of their forwarders to a Ponsse Buffalo with Active Cabin, which quickly impressed them with its operator comfort, power and productivity. This encouraged them to continue modernizing their fleet with a Scorpion Giant harvester and the milestone Elk forwarder.

During a demo arranged by Ponsse Ireland, Greg Cuddy highlighted the Scorpion Giant's powerful crane, industry-leading cabin visibility, cutting head performance and even its "cool design". The Elk was selected for its reliable performance across diverse terrain and the additional comfort provided by the Active Cabin solution.

Working across diverse and demanding environments

G&G Timber Harvesting operates in a wide range of conditions, including steep slopes, flat bogs and sensitive habitats, serving both private clients and the state-owned forestry sector. According to the company, their recent investment in Ponsse machines is driven by:

Trust in the Ponsse brand

Confidence in the service and support provided by Ponsse Ireland

Strong alignment with Ponsse's business partnership approach

Attractive financing options supporting cost-effective ownership.

Ponsse looks forward to supporting G&G Timber Harvesting in the years ahead and continuing a long and mutually beneficial partnership.

