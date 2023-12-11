Ponsse manufactures its 20,000th forest machine

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20,000th PONSSE forest machine has been completed at Ponsse's factory in Vieremä, Finland. After the celebration on 11 December, the PONSSE Bear harvester with PONSSE H8 harvester head will go to a Norwegian customer, Lågen Skogsdrift AS.

"It's great to see that machine number 20,000 is coming to Norway and to a customer with whom we have good and long cooperation. Our market here in Norway is growing, and this year will be a new record year. The Bear harvester is an impressive machine – and now even more so with its new H8 harvester head. This contributes to our strength in the most demanding harvesting operations in Norway," says Carl-Henrik Hammar, Managing Director Ponsse AB and Ponsse AS

Lågen Skogsdrift AS entrepreneurs have decades of experience in forestry

Lågen Skogsdrift AS is owned by brothers Harald and Gunnar Evju. The company is in Svarstad in the south of Norway. The Lågen Skogsdrift AS operation area is Lågen valley and parts of Vestfold, Telemark and Buskerud Counties. Harald and Gunnar Evju operate in the forest one week and rest the next.

The brothers are long-term Ponsse customers – this is their eighth Ponsse machine. Harald bought his first Ponsse HS 15 in 1996. He already started working in the forest with a chainsaw in 1978, and his first harvester was a Logman, bought in 1993. In 2001, the brothers bought their first forest machine together. It was a PONSSE Ergo with 6 wheels and an H73 harvester head.

"Thank you for your trust from my side, too. We delivered the first PONSSE Bear harvester to Harald and Gunnar in January 2008, and this machine we are handing over today is their fifth PONSSE Bear," says Tom Sundby, Ponsse AS salesman, south and west Norway. "I think Harald could be the person in Norway who has cut the most timber in his working life. He has cut something between 1.1 and 1.2 million cubic metres so far," Sundby continues.

PONSSE Bear – A specialist in heavy-duty harvesting

PONSSE Bear is the strongest harvester in the model series. The powerful engine, sturdy crane, two powerful work pumps and strong H8 harvester head make it an agile giant for large trees and stands. The new PONSSE H8 harvester head is the next generation's harvester head equipped with the Active Speed function, which raises effectiveness and productivity to a whole new level, no matter what the tree diameter is. The combination of Bear and H8 is a profitable solution with low lifecycle costs.

