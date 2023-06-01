Ponsse to become first forest machine manufacturer to use SSAB fossil-free steel

VIEREMÄ, Finland , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB and Ponsse Plc, one of the world's largest manufacturers of cut-to-length forest machines, have joined forces in a partnership in which SSAB is to deliver fossil-free steel to Ponsse gradually beginning in 2026.

This partnership will further solidify Ponsse's position as a provider of sustainable forest machines and bring SSAB closer to its goal of establishing a fossil-free value chain.

"It's great to have a reliable partner like Ponsse now joining our fossil-free journey. Joint efforts are needed to meet the challenging CO 2 reduction targets in forest machines. Both companies prioritize sustainable solutions and will strive to make a positive impact on forest machines using SSAB Fossil-free™ steel, fostering innovation while respecting nature," says Lotta Ruottinen, Sales Director at SSAB Europe.

"Our products and services will play a crucial role in assisting our customers in achieving their climate objectives during the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our PONSSE EV1 forwarder concept with completely electric drive and our partnership with SSAB regarding fossil-free steels will lead our development towards carbon neutral forestry," says Juha Inberg, Chief R&D and Technology Officer, Ponsse Plc.

SSAB plans to revolutionize the entire steelmaking process. SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market at a commercial scale during 2026 and to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from our operations in around 2030. SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking, replacing the coking coal traditionally used for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Inberg, Chief R&D and Technology Officer, Ponsse Plc. Tel. +358 40 0661368, [email protected]

Lotta Ruottinen, Sales Director in SSAB Europe, +358 50 314 3415, [email protected]

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland, and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.

