Pontera Partners with CAPTRUST to Enable Enhanced Retirement Planning and Wealth Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers access professional 401(k) account management from their trusted financial advisor, today announced that CAPTRUST Financial Advisors , one of the industry's largest registered investment advisors, will roll out Pontera to enhance its wealth management and retirement planning services.

The partnership boosts the ability of CAPTRUST advisors to deliver comprehensive wealth planning across client accounts.

The partnership boosts the ability of CAPTRUST financial advisors to deliver comprehensive wealth planning and investment advice across client accounts, helping more retirement savers achieve their long-term income and lifestyle objectives.

"CAPTRUST and Pontera are united in the belief that every investor can benefit from receiving personalized wealth management from a trusted and unbiased financial advisor," said Eddie Welch , CAPTRUST's head of wealth management. "Through this partnership, Pontera's technology can help CAPTRUST advisors make their clients' money work even harder across all of their accounts, including their employer-sponsored retirement savings plans."

This partnership comes as saving for retirement grows more challenging for U.S. workers. According to a 2023 Gallup poll , 59% of retirees rely on Social Security as a source of income, and yet Social Security benefits are expected to be depleted by as early as 2034 . The need for professional advice among retirement savers is reaching new heights, as the number of Americans feeling confident in their retirement fell to a 10-year low of 27 percent in 2023.

Pontera helps Americans get the investment advice they need across all of their financial holdings by providing advisors a secure, client-permissioned platform to manage 401(k)s, 403(b)s and other workplace retirement accounts.

Leveraging Pontera's platform, CAPTRUST advisors can now analyze their clients' fund options, review historical fund performance and set target-fund allocations in alignment with personalized tax and investment strategies. Pontera directly integrates with the industry's leading portfolio reporting, billing and other technology solutions to enable seamless account management.

"We're thrilled to work with CAPTRUST, a leading retirement plan advisor," said David Goldman , Pontera's Chief Business Officer. "As CAPTRUST continues its ambitious expansion, we look forward to growing alongside them and helping more of their clients realize the benefits of holistic wealth management, including through the firm's suite of retirement plan participant services."

CAPTRUST continues to grow across the United States across its three business lines: wealth management, retirement plans, and endowments & foundations. With more than 1,500 employees across 90 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $817 billion in assets, including over $668 billion in non-discretionary assets under advisement, and over $149 billion in discretionary managed account assets, as of Sept. 30, 2023.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com .

Important Information

Pontera's services do not provide legal, tax, or other financial or investment advice, and should not be used as a source for making decisions regarding the foregoing. The information provided through Pontera's platform is not a substitute for professional financial services. Investing in mutual funds, exchange traded funds, or other securities carries inherent risk to all or part of the amount invested and past performance information is not indicative of future returns. Subject to applicable law, under no circumstances will Pontera be liable for any decisions made, or actions taken or not taken, based on the use of the services or for any investment losses suffered as a result of the use of the services. Pontera market data is provided by Refinitiv.

