Pony.ai and Toyota Advance Robotaxi Commercialization with Mass-Produced bZ4X Robotaxis

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in the large-scale production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that the first mass-produced bZ4X Robotaxi, developed in collaboration with Toyota, has officially rolled off the production line.

This milestone marks a new phase of scaled production and commercial deployment for the Pony.ai–Toyota collaboration in Robotaxi development and operations. It also highlights deep synergy between the partners across autonomous driving technology, vehicle manufacturing, and supply chain integration.

The companies plan to produce more than 1,000 bZ4X Robotaxis in 2026, with vehicles to be gradually introduced into commercial services across China's Tier 1 cities. This effort supports Pony.ai's goal of expanding its total Robotaxi fleet to more than 3,000 vehicles by the end of this year.

The bZ4X Robotaxi is jointly developed by Pony.ai, Toyota Motor China, and GAC Toyota. Production is carried out collaboratively by Pony.ai and GAC Toyota, one of Toyota's global model plants.

On the technology front, the vehicle is equipped with Pony.ai's latest seventh-generation (Gen-7) autonomous driving system. Its core components are 100% automotive-grade, and the bill of materials (BOM) cost of the autonomous driving kit has been reduced by 70% compared with the previous generation. Pony.ai unveiled its Gen-7 Robotaxi lineup, comprising three models including the bZ4X, in April last year. The other two models entered commercial service in November.

The Gen-7 Robotaxis further enhance the rider experience with features including Bluetooth-based automatic vehicle unlocking, in-cabin voice interaction, online music services, and pre-trip climate control, alongside refined acceleration and braking patterns to help minimize motion sickness.

To meet the stringent safety and reliability requirements of Robotaxi operations, the bZ4X Robotaxi production line deeply integrates the Toyota Production System (TPS), with dedicated systems for production management, quality control, and safety management. Toyota's core principles of Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) are embedded throughout the entire Robotaxi production process, establishing a strong foundation for quality and safety in future large-scale operations.

This mass-production milestone for the bZ4X Robotaxi is the result of a long-term strategic collaboration between Pony.ai and Toyota that began in 2019. Since then, the partners advanced Robotaxi product iteration and mass-production planning, and launched multiple Robotaxi models based on Toyota vehicle platforms. In parallel, they established a joint venture dedicated to Robotaxi design, manufacturing, and operational support.

Together, these efforts demonstrate a clear pathway for autonomous driving technology to progress from limited-scale validation to large-scale mass production. They also reflect the deepening mutual trust between Pony.ai and Toyota and their shared commitment to large-scale Robotaxi commercialization.

SOURCE Pony.ai