Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Access with Integration into Tencent Mobility Service

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced expanded access to its robotaxi ride-hailing service through integration into Tencent Mobility Service. The launch marks another milestone in Pony.ai's commercialization of autonomous mobility and represents the latest advancement in its strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, first announced in April 2025.

Users in designated areas of Guangzhou can now book fully driverless rides via Tencent's WeChat "Mobility Services" portal. After entering their pickup and drop-off locations, users can opt for an autonomous ride if the route falls within Pony.ai's service coverage. Tencent's WeChat is one of China's most widely used consumer apps, with a user base exceeding one billion. The integration further expands Pony.ai's presence in the WeChat ecosystem, where users previously accessed its service through the company's Mini Program. The service is also expected to be integrated into Tencent Maps in the near future.

The rollout builds on the broader collaboration between Pony.ai and Tencent Cloud, which spans cloud computing, mapping, smart cabin, virtual simulation, and AI. Leveraging Tencent's platform reach and technical infrastructure, Pony.ai aims to further enhance service accessibility while supporting the stable and scalable operation of its autonomous fleet.

Since 2025, Pony.ai has accelerated the commercialization of its robotaxi business. The company was the first in China to launch fully driverless ride-hailing operations across all four tier-one cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Its total Robotaxi fleet has surpassed 1,159 vehicles and is expected to further expand to more than 3,000 units by the end of 2026.

Pony.ai continues to strengthen industry partnerships to support long-term scaling and ecosystem development. In China, the company has established deep collaborations with a range of mobility and transportation platforms, including Alipay, Amap, Xihu Group, Sunlight Mobility, Chenqi Technology, and Jinjiang Taxi.

Internationally, Pony.ai works closely with global partners such as Stellantis, Uber, Bolt, ComfortDelGro, Luxembourg-based Emile Weber and Mowasalat in Qatar. These collaborations support testing, pilot programs, and fleet deployments as part of the company's global expansion strategy.

