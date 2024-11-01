POOL BRAIN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RIVERBEND SANDLER TO ENHANCE POOL SERVICE OPERATIONS

Pool Brain is rapidly becoming the software of choice for the largest pool service and repair companies in the United States

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool Brain, a leading innovator in pool company software, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Riverbend Sandler, prestigious Top 50 Pool Builder and Service Company throughout Texas.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in streamlining pool service operations across Texas, as Riverbend Sandler will integrate Pool Brain's advanced platform into its extensive pool service division.

Riverbend Sandler, known for its exceptional service standards, currently manages over 6,000+ pools weekly and continues to expand its reach. With Pool Brain's game-changing software, Riverbend Sandler will enhance its operational efficiency, delivering superior service to both existing and newly acquired customers.

Bruce Mungiguerra, CEO of Riverbend Sandler, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Pool Brain offers a comprehensive and intuitive all-in-one solution that aligns perfectly with our operational needs. Their innovative platform will support our growth by simplifying complex tasks for our team and ensuring that our technicians can maintain the high standards our customers expect."

"We researched multiple pool company software platforms and Pool Brain is by far the best. It's obvious it was built by people who have actually been in the industry cleaning pools and you can tell the difference. After running a side-by-side test between Pool Brain and our previous software provider for almost a year, my team overwhelmingly chose Pool Brain. We're excited to have an amazing technology partner that will enable us to scale efficiently and provide our customers with a consistent world class service experience." stated Mike Swartz, SVP of Strategy and Integration at Riverbend Sandler.

Pool Brain is rapidly becoming the software of choice for leading pool service and repair companies focused on customer growth and retention, reducing costs, and providing outstanding service in competitive markets. The company's Founder & CEO, Adam Beech, added, "We are excited to partner with Riverbend Sandler, a leader in the pool industry for over 40 years. Our pool company software platform is designed by industry experts to empower pool companies to innovate and grow, and we are committed to supporting Riverbend Sandler in achieving their ambitious goals."

This partnership underscores the evolving landscape of the pool service industry, where technological advancements play a crucial role in business success. Pool Brain continues to set the standard for operational excellence and customer satisfaction, paving the way for future growth and innovation in the sector.

About Pool Brain

Pool company software that optimizes everything. A modern "all in one" solution built by industry experts to give you more time, more money and less stress. Key features include scheduling, route optimization, quotes (estimates), jobs (work orders), automatic billing, products & services, customer management, multiple bodies of water, equipment tracking, custom alerts & issue reporting, service levels, technician controls, mobile app (no signal required), chemical auto-dosing, payments, mass emails and advanced reporting.

About Riverbend Sandler

For over 40 years, Riverbend Sandler Pools has established itself as the premier full-service custom pool builder in major markets across Texas. With a steadfast commitment to quality and expertise, Riverbend Sandler takes pride in being Texas' largest full-service pool provider. Our dedicated teams understand that your backyard pool is more than just a place to splash around; it's a centerpiece of your home. This commitment to excellence has earned us numerous accolades and hundreds of awards, including recognition as one of the Top 50 Pool Builders and Top 50 Service Providers in the United States for many years.

