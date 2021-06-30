Poolside Picks

Find more titles to add to your summer reading list at Facebook.com/WilliamMorrowBooks.

Some Secrets Aren't Meant to Be Shared

From author Meg Mitchell Moore comes a warm, witty and suspenseful novel filled with small-town secrets, summer romance, big time lies and spiked seltzer. In "Two Truths and A Lie" the leader of an idyllic beach town "mom squad" has made surprising effort to include a new resident and her daughter in typically closed-group activities, though they're not the only ones she's been spending more time with. A blend of propulsive thriller and gorgeous summer read, Moore's latest novel is a reminder that happiness isn't always a day at the beach, some secrets aren't meant to be shared and the most precious things are loved ones.

Romantic Adventure Proves Anything Can Happen

No. 1 "New York Times" bestseller Susan Elizabeth Phillips returns to her Chicago Stars series with a romance between a quarterback and one of the world's greatest opera singers – and a major diva – in "When Stars Collide." It's Mozart meets Monday night football as the temperamental soprano and stubborn jock embark on a nationwide tour promoting a luxury watch brand, they engage in soul-searching, trash talk and backstage drama. Threatening letters, haunting photographs and a series of dangerous encounters also complicate their lives and make them wonder if it's the work of an overzealous fan or something more sinister.

Transatlantic Love Story Raises the Royal Stakes

"New York Times" and "USA Today" bestselling author Alyssa Cole's second Runaway Royals novel, "How to Find a Princess," is an Anastasia-inspired romance featuring a long-lost princess who finds love with the female investigator tasked with tracking her down. When a threat to her grandmother's livelihood pushes the princess to return to Ibarania, the investigator takes her on a transatlantic adventure. When they finally make it, they realize there's more at stake than just cash and crown, and the princess must learn what it means to fight for what she desires rather than what she feels bound to by duty.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (woman reading in pool)

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

