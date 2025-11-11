Poolwerx Appoints Global CEO to Propel Future Growth

Renowned Pool Franchise Names Longtime Leader, Nic Brill, as Global CEO to Drive Unified Global Strategy

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global franchise pool service brand, Poolwerx, continues its ambitious growth plans with the announcement of Nic Brill as Global CEO, effective Oct 2, 2025.

This newly created role marks a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution, as Poolwerx unites its Australian, New Zealand and U.S. markets under one global vision, one business, and one strategy to position the brand for the next phase of international growth.

Brill, who first joined Poolwerx in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, before becoming ANZ CEO in 2022, has guided the company through record sales, profitability and market share growth. His appointment as ANZ CEO followed the global Norwest partnership announcement, which strengthened Poolwerx' capacity to accelerate expansion across its three core markets.

Under his stewardship, Poolwerx has consistently delivered above-market results and demonstrated resilience, with growth every year since inception—through multiple recessions and even during the global pandemic.

"The appointment of a Global CEO is a strategic move to align the business as one unified network, operating with a clear global structure and consistent growth strategy," said Poolwerx Chair, Sue Collyns. "The Board made a conscious decision to select a proven and dynamic leader who not only understands our Poolwerx business, franchisees and partners but also has the vision and agility to lead a global organisation. We couldn't be more excited and Nic's track record of leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence within the franchise industry, positions Poolwerx to create even greater value for our franchise partners, clients, stakeholders alike."

With this transition, Poolwerx reaffirms its commitment to its number one corporate KPI - franchisee profitability - along with a continued focus on innovation, partner success, and long-term growth.

"I'm honoured to lead Poolwerx into this next chapter of growth and this appointment signals the beginning of a unified global strategy for our brand. Operating as one business, with one vision and one strategy, will enable us to compete at scale and grow our brand into new territories," Brill said. "What excites me most is the opportunity to build on our 30-plus year legacy and create a consistent global platform for growth—one that empowers our franchise partners to achieve their own business goals, while helping families everywhere enjoy their pools and create lifelong memories."

For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

About Poolwerx

Today, Poolwerx is the world's largest franchise network in pool and spa maintenance, providing expert services in water testing, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and water balancing for both residential and commercial clients. Headquartered in Brisbane since 1992 Poolwerx has grown globally to a network of over 185 retail stores, with+700 service vehicles, and operates across more than 350 territories. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

