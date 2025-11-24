Poolwerx Earns Three Spots on 2025 PSN Top 50 Service List

Renowned Pool Franchise Celebrates Continued Systemwide Success, Franchisee Performance, And the Strength of System

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poolwerx, the world's leading pool service and retail franchise, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Pool & Spa News (PSN) & Jandy Top 50 Service List. The year's Poolwerx honorees include: #16 Poolwerx Redlands, #35 Poolwerx Carrollton, Preston Hollow, & Farmers Branch, and #48 Poolwerx Keller.

The PSN Top 50 Service List highlights companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance in:

Pool and Spa News & Jandy Top 50 Service 2025

Revenue

Commitment to training and retaining staff

Industry participation

Web presence

Community contribution and betterment

"This is our sixth year on the list, and we are incredibly proud of our continued success," said the team at Poolwerx Redlands. "Being evaluated across so many different categories (from revenue and staff training to community involvement) really highlights how well-rounded and holistic our franchise system is. This recognition reflects the strength of our team and the commitment our franchise brings to delivering exceptional service every day."

As one of the few franchise systems to earn spots on the list, Poolwerx's recognition highlights both the strength of its model and the consistent performance of its franchise partners. Its continued presence in the rankings reinforces the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer care in a competitive and evolving industry.

"We're thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the nation's best pool brands delivering top quality service," said Jeff Powell, Vice President of Sales at Poolwerx. "It is an achievement that reflects the dedication of our teams and the high standards we uphold as we continue expanding our footprint and delivering exceptional service to communities across the country."

Poolwerx operates with a multi-revenue stream model that combines retail, service, pool chemical and equipment products, and diagnostics. Its retail stores function as trusted community hubs, offering free water testing, expert advice, and product sales, while its professional service teams deliver reliable maintenance and care. This integrated approach generates recurring, recession-resistant revenue, and its newest placement in the PSN Top 50 firmly positions Poolwerx as reliable experts in the industry.

For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit www.poolwerxfranchising.com.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool retail and service brand with over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Offering recurring maintenance, repair, retail, and delivery services, the brand's success stems from its cutting-edge technology, thorough training, and scalable business model. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

Contact: Liam Johnson, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Poolwerx