Poo~Pourri Crowns Its First-Ever Scent of the Year, Proving Even the Bathroom Deserves a Moment

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ~Pourri, from the makers of Poo~Pourri that forever changed how we use the bathroom, is officially bottling the vibes. Today, the brand announces the launch of its first-ever Scent of the Year Collection, a chance to bring back a fan favorite and introduce a new luxury fragrance designed to define the moment—and make it smell a whole lot better.

Introducing Mandarin Mimosa, a carefully crafted zesty blend of mandarin, lemon, and yuzu swirls that reflects the spirit of the year ahead: optimistic, expressive, and unapologetically fabulous. As always, the scent does more than smell good and bring a bit of luxury to your loo—it creates a protective barrier on the toilet water's surface, trapping odor before it ever has a chance to reach your nose.

"Premium fragrance blends have always been at the heart of what we do," says Suzy Batiz, CEO and Founder. "With our Scent of the Year Collection, we wanted to celebrate a scent not just as a functional tool, but as a form of self-expression and luxury—even in the bathroom."

As part of the new initiative, ~Pourri will also bring back a fan favorite scent each year, and this year that scent will be Pink Citron, which their customers have repeatedly asked to bring back. It's the perfect mix of sugary boldness that helps you stand out in all the right ways. Together, these two scents will have you strutting out of the stall fresh and confident.

"Our customers have been begging us to bring back Pink Citron," says Suzy Batiz. "So, when we decided to make a Scent of the Year Collection, I just knew we had to bring back our most-requested scent we've ever made."

The Scent of the Year initiative marks a new chapter for ~Pourri, elevating everyday bathroom routines with intentional design, thoughtful fragrance development, and the brand's signature sense of humor. Inspired by cultural trends and consumer sentiment, Mandarin Mimosa and Pink Citron capture how people want to feel this year: strong, confident, and fresh.

Available beginning January 26th, Mandarin Mimosa and Pink Citron will debut across ~Pourri's website and on Amazon. Select scents coming soon to Walmart and Target.

About ~Pourri:

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Young (Batiz) in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is the iconic company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh. For your home, body and beyond, ~Pourri ensures all aspects of life smell amazing and clean—without the funky ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are formulated with essential oils, plant-based ingredients and our Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology, and made to be household, earth, pet, and family-friendly. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Walmart, Target, Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Ulta, Walgreens, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.pourri.com/ or follow @poopourri on social.

