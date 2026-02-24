Poo~Pourri Gets Cheeky (Again) With the Launch of Flushable Wipes

The brand that made bathroom humor mainstream introduces a cleaner, fresher way to finish

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poo~Pourri, the brand that taught the world how to poop with confidence, is officially upgrading the bathroom routine once again with the launch of Poo~Pourri Flushable Wipes: a premium wipe that's certifiably flushable, surprisingly chic, and incredibly soft on your buns.

Poo~Pourri Flushable Wipes

Unlike traditional wipes that claim to be flushable but clog plumbing systems, Poo~Pourri Flushable Wipes meet International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) standards, meaning they're rigorously tested to break down like toilet paper after flushing. They're safe for plumbing, sewers, and septic systems, so you can flush confidently without the fear of future plumbing drama.

"Your bathroom routine should feel like self-care, not a compromise," said Suzy Batiz, CEO and Founder. "We wanted to create a wipe that upgrades the entire experience—from how delicate it feels on your skin to how effortlessly it fits in your space. Even the packaging reflects that intention, with our patent-pending box designed to be as beautiful, discreet, and functional as the wipes themselves--without sacrificing safety or performance."

And because Poo~Pourri believes your bathroom deserves better than bulky plastic tubs, these wipes embrace the brand's signature sense of humor with fun, thoughtfully crafted packaging that elevates your space and looks right at home on the back of your toilet. The wipes come in two scent options and sizes (50ct or 150ct), Cucumber Aloe and Unscented, and are made cruelty free, paraben free, gluten free, and hypoallergenic making them suitable for everyday use.

Designed to provide a spa-like post-poop experience, Poo~Pourri Flushable Wipes deliver a gentle yet effective clean using a soothing blend of chamomile, cucumber, oat extract, and moisturizing aloe vera with vitamin E. Because when it comes to bathroom confidence, wiping should be as thoughtful as spraying.

"Dry toilet paper alone just doesn't cut it," said Batiz. "Our community has always trusted us to transform awkward moments into something better and cleaner. These wipes are the natural next step in building a full Poo~Pourri routine so you can leave the bathroom feeling truly fresh, polished, and confidently put-together."

With this launch, Poo~Pourri continues its mission to bring freshness (and a little humor) to bathroom conversations, while offering smarter, refined solutions designed with real life in mind. From the iconic before-you-go spray to soothing post-go wipes, the brand now supports your full bathroom ritual—start to finish.

Poo~Pourri Flushable Wipes are now available on Pourri.com and in-stores and online at Walmart. Coming soon to Amazon.

ABOUT~POURRI, THE MAKERS OF POO~POURRI:

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Young (Batiz) in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is the iconic company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh. For your home, body and beyond, ~Pourri ensures all aspects of life smell amazing and clean—without the funky ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are formulated with essential oils, plant-based ingredients and our Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology, and made to be household, earth, pet, and family-friendly. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Walmart, Target, Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Ulta, Walgreens, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.pourri.com/ or follow @poopourri on social.

